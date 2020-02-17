Adolph Lewandowski

Adolph Lewandowski was head coach when the Nebraska basketball team went a combined 4-30 over two seasons from 1943-45.

 THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Nebraska's losing streak is now at a school record-tying 10 games after Saturday's loss to Wisconsin.

Another loss Thursday to Michigan State would break the 53-year record, and two more defeats at any point would mark the first time in program history that Nebraska has lost 20 games in a season.

But despite this season tanking, there is a bright side for Husker fans.

Even if Nebraska loses its final six games of the regular season and its first game in the Big Ten tournament, this will not go down as the worst season — by winning percentage — in Husker history.

That belongs to the 1944-45 team and coach Adolph Lewandowski.

With a 7-18 record, Nebraska's current winning percentage sits at .280. If the season ended today, that would tie for fourth-worst as Joe Cipriano’s Huskers went 7-18 in his first season in 1963-64.

In third place among Nebraska's worst teams is the 1962-63 crew, coached by Fred Hoiberg's grandfather, Jerry Bush. That team finished 7-23 for a .240 winning percentage and was also the last team to lose 10 straight games. Bush resigned after that season.

But even if Hoiberg's first season ends with 16 straight losses — the worst possible outcome — it won't match the futility that was the end of Lewandowski's tenure.

Lewandowski — who also had a 4-12 record in two seasons as Nebraska's football coach — led the basketball team to a 2-13 record in 1943-44, a .133 winning percentage. Nebraska only beat South Dakota and Kansas State that year.

The following year, in the heart of World War II, Nebraska lost 13 of its first 14 games. The win came against Pentathlon University from Mexico City. The Huskers won, 54-40.

“The lads from south of the border didn’t have much more than the desire to play and the score would have been much more decisive had the Huskers poured it on,” World-Herald reporter Gregg McBride wrote in the Dec. 28 edition of the paper. “The Pentathlon five offered competition for only the first three minutes.”

Nebraska later beat Kansas to snap a 10-game losing streak before finishing the season 2-17, a .105 winning percentage. That was Lewandoski’s final season with the program.

Below you'll find the 15 worst seasons by winning percentage in Nebraska history. At worst, this season's Huskers could finish with a .219 winning percentage.

Season Record Coach Win % 
1944-45 2-17 Adolph Lewandowski .105
1943-44 2-13 Lewandowski .133 
1962-63 6-19 Jerry Bush .240 
1963-64 7-18 Joe Cipriano .280 
1951-52 7-17 Harry Good .292 
1959-60 7-17 Bush .292 
1955-56 7-16 Bush .304 
1972-73 9-17 Cipriano .346 
1989-90 10-18 Danny Nee .357 
1961-62 9-16 Bush .360 
1953-54 8-13 Good .381 
1950-51 9-14 Good .391 
1964-65 10-15 Cipriano .400 
1954-55 9-12 Bush .429 
1952-53 9-11 Good .450 

Photos: Nebraska basketball falls to Wisconsin

1 of 21

chris.heady@owh.com, 402-444-1201,

twitter.com/heady_chris

Chris Heady covers Husker football and is the Nebraska men's basketball beat writer. He started at The World-Herald in 2017. Follow him on Twitter @heady_chris. Email: chris.heady@owh.com.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started