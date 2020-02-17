With a 7-18 record, Nebraska's current winning percentage sits at .280. If the season ended today, that would tie for fourth-worst as Joe Cipriano’s Huskers went 7-18 in his first season in 1963-64.
In third place among Nebraska's worst teams is the 1962-63 crew, coached by Fred Hoiberg's grandfather, Jerry Bush. That team finished 7-23 for a .240 winning percentage and was also the last team to lose 10 straight games. Bush resigned after that season.
But even if Hoiberg's first season ends with 16 straight losses — the worst possible outcome — it won't match the futility that was the end of Lewandowski's tenure.
Lewandowski — who also had a 4-12 record in two seasons as Nebraska's football coach — led the basketball team to a 2-13 record in 1943-44, a .133 winning percentage. Nebraska only beat South Dakota and Kansas State that year.
The following year, in the heart of World War II, Nebraska lost 13 of its first 14 games. The win came against Pentathlon University from Mexico City. The Huskers won, 54-40.
“The lads from south of the border didn’t have much more than the desire to play and the score would have been much more decisive had the Huskers poured it on,” World-Herald reporter Gregg McBride wrote in the Dec. 28 edition of the paper. “The Pentathlon five offered competition for only the first three minutes.”
Nebraska later beat Kansas to snap a 10-game losing streak before finishing the season 2-17, a .105 winning percentage. That was Lewandoski’s final season with the program.
Below you'll find the 15 worst seasons by winning percentage in Nebraska history. At worst, this season's Huskers could finish with a .219 winning percentage.
Season
Record
Coach
Win %
1944-45
2-17
Adolph Lewandowski
.105
1943-44
2-13
Lewandowski
.133
1962-63
6-19
Jerry Bush
.240
1963-64
7-18
Joe Cipriano
.280
1951-52
7-17
Harry Good
.292
1959-60
7-17
Bush
.292
1955-56
7-16
Bush
.304
1972-73
9-17
Cipriano
.346
1989-90
10-18
Danny Nee
.357
1961-62
9-16
Bush
.360
1953-54
8-13
Good
.381
1950-51
9-14
Good
.391
1964-65
10-15
Cipriano
.400
1954-55
9-12
Bush
.429
1952-53
9-11
Good
.450
Wisconsin guard Brad Davison and Nebraska forward Yvan Ouedraogo scramble for a loose ball.
Nov. 5: UC Riverside 66, NU 47
Nov. 9: Southern Utah 79, NU 78 (2OT)
Nov. 15: NU 90, South Dakota State 73
Nov. 22: NU 93, Southern 86 (OT) Cayman Islands Classic
» Nov. 25: NU 82, Washington State 71
» Nov. 26: George Mason 85, NU 66
» Nov. 27: NU 74, South Florida 67 Big Ten/ACC Challenge
» Dec. 4: Georgia Tech 73, NU 56
Dec. 7: Creighton 95, NU 76
Dec. 13: Indiana 96, NU 90 (OT)
Dec. 15: NU 70, Purdue 56
Dec. 21: North Dakota 75, NU 74
Dec. 29: NU 73, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 52
Jan. 3: Rutgers 79, NU 62
Jan. 7: NU 76, Iowa 70
Jan. 11: Northwestern 62, NU 57
Jan. 14: Ohio State 80, NU 68
Jan. 18: Indiana 82, NU 74
Jan. 21: Wisconsin 82, NU 68
Jan. 25: Rutgers 75, NU 72
Jan. 28: Michigan 79, NU 68
Feb. 1: Penn State 76, NU 64
Feb. 8: Iowa 96, NU 72
Feb. 11: Maryland 72, NU 70
Feb. 15: Wisconsin 81, NU 64
Feb. 20: Michigan State, 7:30 p.m. (FS1)
Feb. 24: at Illinois, 7 p.m. (BTN)
Feb. 27: Ohio State, 8 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)
March 1: Northwestern, 3:15 p.m. (BTN)
March 5: at Michigan, 5:30 p.m. (FS1)
March 8: at Minnesota, noon (BTN)
