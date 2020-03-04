LINCOLN — In the northeast corner of the Hendricks Training Complex, Yvan Ouedraogo needs to make five straight free throws.
He has four in a row.
The freshman big man went 5 of 11 from the line in Nebraska’s loss to Northwestern on Sunday, missing two that would’ve tied the game with 22 seconds left. His misses added to the pot of disappointment and ended one of the worst free-throw shooting performances ever, a final tally of 8 of 30 from the line.
Fred Hoiberg stands underneath the hoop to rebound for Ouedraogo. He hasn't moved for the past 10 minutes, giving small encouragement to his 17-year-old bruiser.
Ouedraogo catches the ball. He dribbles three times. His shot ricochets off the rim and bounces down court.
He sighs. Hoiberg sighs. It continues.
He cans two in a row, the small media contingent waiting to speak to him and Hoiberg with a keen eye on each shot. Ouedraogo makes his fourth, and a smile creeps across his face.
But the fifth clunks off the backboard. Hoiberg’s arms — raised in anticipation of the make — slap against his sides.
“You got it, bud,” Hoiberg says, bouncing back a ball.
Nebraska spent extra portions of practice these last few days on free throws, squishing exercises between every drill to prepare for Michigan on Thursday.
“I think in the last five games we’re (shooting) 65%, which isn’t setting the world on fire, but it’s better than earlier in the year. Obviously last game was a disaster,” said Hoiberg, who missed fewer free throws his entire junior season at Iowa State (21) than Nebraska did Sunday.
After the game, special assistant Bobby Lutz walked into Hoiberg’s office and said he’s not sure he’s ever been part of a game like that.
“Well, you haven’t,” Hoiberg told him, “because no one has.”
Relevant national records only go back 10 years, but during that time, Nebraska is the first team to shoot better than 35% from 3-point range and worse than 30% from the line. The 26% tally was the worst free-throw shooting performance with at least 30 attempts.
At 58.6% on the year, Nebraska ranks 348th in free-throw percentage, only ahead of two other Division I teams: Saint Louis (58.4%) and Arkansas-Pine Bluff (58.0%).
But free throws have now cost Nebraska at least two games. Cam Mack missed two attempts at the end of the 79-78 loss to Southern Utah. Nebraska missed 14 free throws against Northwestern that would’ve tied the game or given the Huskers the lead, including five straight at the end of the first half and two at the end of overtime.
“We’ve made progress, we have, (when) you look at our percentages where we were earlier in the year,” Hoiberg said. “But it cost us, it cost us a game the last one.”
In front of Hoiberg, Ouedraogo has four in a row again. He’s ignoring the excited chatter this time. He’s made 15 of his last 29, but that’s not good enough. He needs another to be released.
Ouedraogo catches, he dribbles three times, then buries his fifth straight attempt. Hoiberg high-fives him. Ouedraogo walks around high-fiving student managers.
“Now go tell them how you did it,” Hoiberg says.
Ouedraogo explains he’s changed his routine completely. He was spinning the ball before, and now just dribbles and shoots.
“It’s working better,” Ouedraogo said. “We did a lot of drills, after every drill we had to shoot free throws, if we was missing we was running.”
It’s a small change, but it’s worked in practice so far. But that’s how many things have gone this year in Lincoln. Things fall apart in public, they get fixed in practice, but once the lights turn on, the flaws poke out and overshadow progress.
Nebraska doesn’t deal well in the spotlight with heightened pressure, which they’ll see plenty of in the next two games. It’s senior night at Michigan on Thursday, and the program will say goodbye to Zavier Simpson and Jon Teske, two players pivotal in Michigan’s rise in recent years.
Nebraska didn’t have to face Simpson earlier this year because he was suspended. But he’s back and on a roll. Simpson leads the Big Ten with 7.9 assists per game and put up 32 points two games ago in a loss to Wisconsin.
Nebraska has to get in front of him, get the ball out of his hands. Has to knock down shots to have a chance of the upset.
But first, they've got to make free throws.
“Once you get out there in that game atmosphere, it’s different,” Hoiberg said. “Hopefully we’ll get better and, again, I think with the things that we’ve got coming in and with the team (next year) hopefully will be a lot better in that area.”
