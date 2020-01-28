LINCOLN — Diary of a hall pass season: Another night, another shot of patience.
Make no mistake, this Nebraska men’s basketball season is a hall pass for Fred Hoiberg and the Huskers. In terms of expectations, it’s a freebie.
It’s a surreal thing. There’s nothing quite like it in college sports.
Nebraska lost to Michigan on Tuesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena, 79-68. This was a Michigan team on its own losing streak, and without its suspended star guard, a Michigan team that NU could hope to beat.
Another night, another time NU was in position to make a move, another game in which victory slipped away for the Huskers, 7-14 and 2-8.
Another night when deficiencies drowned out progress, when fight and resiliency were overcome by a lack of team defense, timely baskets, rebounding, all the usual suspects.
It’s enough to make you scream or cry, but there’s no screaming or crying during a hall pass season.
There’s perspective. And patience. And no matter how maddening it gets, the glass of patience is always half full.
Ordinarily, Husker hoops fans might walk out of the arena muttering about the coach or the direction of the program. They might wonder if their first-year coach can get the players to turn this around.
But this is unlike any Husker hoops season you or I have ever seen.
It starts with Fred Hoiberg. He gets the benefit of the doubt because he’s Fred Hoiberg. He’s done this before, at the big boy college level, at Iowa State. He flipped the script there in Year 2, after his hall pass season in Ames.
Patience comes with the knowledge that Hoiberg found players at ISU, found them all over, and he’s got that same staff next to him on the Husker bench.
Patience comes with watching Hoiberg coach. He makes meaningful adjustments nearly every game. They’re not enough to overcome the opponent’s talent, or his own team’s developing chemistry and inconsistencies, but they’re there — more than on any Nebraska bench in a long, long time.
Patience comes with listening to Hoiberg’s postgame press conferences. He’s calm. Collected. Poised. Professional. Every game. His postgame talks are like a chalkboard session. He breaks down exactly what he wanted and tells you exactly why it worked or didn’t.
Patience comes with watching the delightfully talented Cam Mack, who will be the first superstar under Hoiberg at NU. It comes from watching a freshman like Kevin Cross develop over a season. The contributions of a former walk-on like Charlie Easley.
And, let’s be honest, the patience cup gets refilled after each game, when the opposing Big Ten coach gushes over Hoiberg and talks about how good Nebraska basketball will be one day soon. They all say it. They all mean it.
When was the last time a parade of conference coaches pumped up Husker hoops? Never.
Now, as great as all that sounds to Husker fans, some wins would be a lot more fun. And satisfying.
But what did anyone really expect this season? Hoiberg replacing a boatload of starters from last year, bringing in his own roster of transfers to jump-start his program. There’s talent, but these guys didn’t know each other. You figured it might take until February to forge some chemistry and roles, all the while learning to swim in the Big Ten pool where Rutgers is suddenly one of the big fish.
Oh, wait. There’s patience, too, because of the big bodies sitting out this season, bodies that will provide length and depth and rebounding next season. You hear Hoiberg rave about them, and that fills the cup back up, too.
Expectations will flip in a hurry. They’ll come with a deeper bench, better shooting and defense, players who are able to finish a game. A team headed to the NCAA tournament.
Those are the expectations when you hire Hoiberg, and those expectations will start with the coach.
But for now the game is perspective and patience, and that starts with the coach, too. Six-game losing streak? Hoiberg is upbeat.
“I feel good about the direction we’re heading,” Hoiberg said on Monday. “We’ve gotten better as the season has gone on.
“I knew there would be some bumps in the road, some highs and lows, which I’m sure we’ll continue to see. What I’ve seen is we are going out and competing every day. It is tough when you don’t see results in the win column. But at the same time, I understand where we are. I understand how important development is. I see our young guys getting better.”
Hoiberg, a student of analytics, threw out the stat that the Huskers were 13th nationally in pace of play. So they are adjusting to his up-tempo. Now the turnovers and missed shots need to go on the decline. The coach thinks they will.
“They’re locked in, they come to work every day,” Hoiberg said. “That’s a great sign. They aren’t hanging their head, going through the motions.
“What I really like is the attention to detail, especially on offense. They’re really sharing the ball. Even though they aren’t finishing well, especially in the paint, we’re playing the right way. We’re moving the ball. We value possessions. It definitely shows me these guys are paying attention. It’s not exactly where we want it to be, but it’s getting there.”
You can’t put that on a banner and hang it on the wall. But it might help NU steal some wins down the stretch, play the spoiler, develop some late-season chemistry the Huskers can take into the offseason.
It’s still surreal to see Hoiberg on the Husker bench, but not as much so, because the coach makes it look natural.
“We love Lincoln,” Hoiberg said. “Our family loves it here. When you make a move, it takes time to adjust. Our twins (Sam and Charlie), it’s a tough age to move, going into junior year in high school. They weren’t thrilled at leaving their friends this late in their high school career. But they have absolutely thrived here. They love the school (Pius X). Kids in the community have been great to them.”
Another night, another deep breath on the way back down the hall to the locker room. Hoiberg had his head up, hall pass in hand.
