LINCOLN — Nebraska will have one less weapon for the final stretch of the season.
Senior Matej Kavas — a graduate transfer from Seattle University — will miss the remainder of the season with a hand injury. Kavas announced the news just before 3 a.m. on Twitter.
"I feel like I still had things left to prove for this year, and was feeling currently in a great basketball shape," Kavas posted. "Thank you Nebraska for the opportunity this year and thanks to all the fans for the amazing support. I'll do my best to support my guys on the best (through) the rest of the season."
Kavas played just one minute against Wisconsin on Saturday before walking off the floor holding his left hand. He was later walked to the locker room and sat on the bench in the second half with a heavy wrap. Postgame, head coach Fred Hoiberg said it was a soft tissue injury and Kavas would get an MRI in the coming days.
Hoiberg confirmed the news of Kavas' injury in a release Sunday morning.
“It is disappointing to see Matej’s college career end because of an injury,” Hoiberg said. “Matej was one of the first players to commit to Nebraska when we started last spring. He believed he could help set the foundation for our program even though he had one season to play. Everyone in our program appreciates Matej, and we look forward to him having a full recovery and getting the opportunity to continue playing after college.”
Kavas was a prolific scorer and shooter in three seasons at Seattle, making better than 45% of his 3-point attempts. Hoiberg brought Kavas to Nebraska as a graduate transfer in hopes of stretching the floor and adding consistent 3-point shooting. But Kavas struggled to find a rhythm in a Husker uniform, finishing the year averaging 5.3 points and 1.2 rebounds per game. He made 33% of his 3-point attempts.
Kavas was taken out of Nebraska's lineup in three straight games by Hoiberg's decision, but the senior has recently found some success coming off the bench. Kavas played 21 minutes at Iowa, scoring six points. He scored 11 in Nebraska's near-upset over No. 9 Maryland last Tuesday.
The injury means Nebraska will now only have nine eligible scholarship players for the final six regular season games and the Big Ten Tournament.
Nebraska lost its 10th straight game against Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon, 81-64.
