LINCOLN — For the second time this season, Nebraska had to fight off a double-digit underdog at home.
For the second time, that game spilled into over time.
This time, they won, 93-86.
The Huskers (2-2) shot 57% from the floor and made a season-high 12 3-pointers. Jervay Green scored a team-high 22 points with six assists. Cam Mack added 16 points and eight assists.
But despite the hot shooting, NU was in a dog fight thanks to Southern’s complete domination on the boards. The Jags out-rebounded Nebraska 54-28, and turned 24 offensive rebounds in 14 second-chance points.
Micah Bradford scored 31 points, making 11 of 20 shots and six 3-pointers.
After two straight defensive stops to force overtime, Yvan Ouedroaogo took over in the final five minutes, scoring twice inside to get the extra time started. Green hit a three — Nebraska’s first in almost nine game minutes — the defense forced a shot clock violation and Cheatham drew a charge.
After a Ouedraogo free throws, it was 89-82.
On the next possession, Cam Mack shook Lamarcus Lee, making him slip on the ground. Mack pointed at Lee, then dished a pass to the corner for Green who hit his second 3-pointer of the overtime.
That sealed it.
Cam Mack. Filthy. pic.twitter.com/QMoUAn5lXx— Christopher Heady (@heady_chris) November 23, 2019
Nebraska now heads to the Cayman Islands next to play Washington State on Monday.
Nebraska led by as many as 13 in the first half thanks to seven three-pointers in the first 20 minutes. Matej Kavas came out of his shell, hitting 3 of his first 5. He ended with 10.
But Southern out-muscled NU on the boards, out-rebounding the Huskers an unbelievable 30-13 margin in the first half. Bradford scored 13 first half points and led Southern on a 15-1 run over the final five minutes take a 38-35 lead. Two free throws from Samari Curtis and a transition bucket from Cam Mack put NU up 40-38 at the break.
The Huskers scored 1.21 points per possession in the first half — a season-high — and shot 48% from the floor. But they missed nine layups and eight free throws and found itself in yet another fight.
Southern hit seven of its eight to start the half and raced out to a 59-51 lead, sucking any air out of the arena.
NU was saved on back-to-back 3s from Thorir Thorbjarnarson that the lead down to one with 12:05 left, and finally energized the sleepy PBA crowd. Green made two free throws to give NU a 62-61 with eight minutes left.
In the span of the 53 seconds, freshman Kevin Cross scored twice on the block and slipped a pass to Haanif Cheatham for a score, then Cam Mack took a steal 90 feet to give NU a 70-65 lead. That forced a timeout.
In the next 43 seconds, Darius Williams scored after two offensive rebounds, Bradford hit his 6th 3-pointer of the night and Damires Burns made a layup to retake the lead at 72-70, forcing Hoiberg to call a timeout with 4:08 left.
Five straight from Cam Mack gave NU some cushion at 77-74 but it stayed close until the end.
NU led by one with a minute left, but Saddler found Williams on a simple lob play to take a 80-79 lead with 33 seconds left.
Green was fouled with 15.6 seconds left and made just one free throw. Sean Woods called a timeout with 12 seconds left and the ball.
Nebraska couldn’t corral a defensive rebound, the ball grazing Thorbjarnarson’s hand, and Southern got the ball under its basket with 2.1 seconds left. A missed 3 in the corner sent the game to overtime.
There, NU took care of business.
