The losing streak is now at eight games. Can Nebraska pull off an upset against the Big Ten's best team? Here's a preview of the matchup.
When: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Xfinity Center, College Park, Maryland
TV: BTN
Online: FoxSportsGo
Radio: 590 AM (Omaha), 1400 AM (Lincoln)
Opponent Preview
2019-20 record: 19-4, 9-3
Offensive efficiency (KenPom): 32nd
Defensive efficiency (KenPom): 5th
Trending: Up. If you’re looking for a team to ride with in March, look no further. Senior guard leadership, a freak athlete down low, a coach on a mission. Maryland is rolling with six wins in a row and sits atop the Big Ten. They have yet to lose at home this year, and those four road losses weren’t all that bad: Penn State, Seton Hall, Iowa and Wisconsin. Jalen Smith is a matchup nightmare and could be a lottery pick this summer. If Maryland can find a way to get a tad more consistent away from home, they could be in the Final Four. But they tend to falter a bit away from the Xfinity Center. For Nebraska’s sake on Tuesday, it’s bad news all around. Maryland coach Mark Turgeon is out to prove doubters wrong with a Big Ten title. Everyone on the opposite sideline Tuesday will want to make sure they don’t lose to one of the worst major-conference teams in the country. The only real chance the Huskers have is if Maryland looks past them, but even then, the Terps might just be talented enough to pull it off.
Players to watch
» Anthony Cowan is going to give Cam Mack a lesson on what it means to be a leader. Cowan is everything you want in a Big Ten point guard. He scores 16.4 points a game with 4.3 assists and shoots 39.3% from the floor and 34.6% from 3-point range. He comes in hot off a 20-point night against Illinois. He put up 31 on Iowa recently, too.
» Jalen Smith could be on an NBA roster this year, but he returned for his sophomore season and is now averaging a double-double with 15.0 points and 10.1 rebounds a game. Smith hits 52.9% of his shots, and he’ll make a 3-pointer if he needs to (making 39.7% of his 63 attempts beyond the arc). He had 29 points on 14 shots with 11 rebounds at Indiana on Jan. 26.
Three keys for Nebraska
1. It is extremely hard to imagine Nebraska winning this game. But let’s pretend they do. What happened? They probably hit a season-high 3-pointers. That means 12 or more, which NU did at Indiana. Anytime the Hoosiers took a lead that night, Nebraska responded with a deep 3-pointer. So that means Jervay Green (30.7% from 3), Thorir Thorbjarnarson (44.6%) and Cam Mack (36.2%) have to bring it. And Matej Kavas (32.8%) needs a big night, too.
2. In this scenario in which Nebraska wins, Cowan probably also had his worst game of the season. So far, that was five points against Purdue. Maryland won 57-50, but Cowan also had five turnovers. So Mack and Green will have to have their best defensive performance. Maybe Nebraska can go zone to slow Smith and Cowan, but Fred Hoiberg hardly ever uses zone.
3. Maryland is 259th in 3-point shooting, making just 31.9% of attempts. So Nebraska has to let them shoot, hope they have a bad night and limit offensive rebounds. Problem is, Maryland rebounds 32.5% of misses, 50th in the country. And Nebraska is 342nd in keeping teams off the offensive boards.
Prediction
KenPom: Maryland wins 80-62.
Chris Heady’s take: Color me surprised if this isn’t Hoiberg’s first 30-point loss as a college basketball coach. Nebraska is depleted with no Dachon Burke and likely no Haanif Cheatham. So that's a lot on Cam Mack's plate — and he's been hit-or-miss lately — and a lot to ask of some who really haven't done much all year. If it isn’t 30 points, it will be close to it thanks to a late run in garbage time. Maryland 84, Nebraska 52.
