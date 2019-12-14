Trending: Up. Matt Painter has established himself as one of the top three or four coaches in the Big Ten, and the last 12 months has shown why. With Carsen Edwards and sharp shooters, the Boilermakers were five points away from a Final Four. With a new roster, Purdue is getting it done on the defensive end. They’re average offensively, ranking 12th in scoring offense in the Big Ten but rank second in scoring defense, giving up 54 points per game. Teams shoot 25.8% from 3-point range on the Boilermakers, and only one opponent has scored 70 or more points. That was a 70-66 loss to Texas. After a 4-3 start, it looked like this could be a so-so year for Purdue. They then blew out defending champion Virginia 69-40 and re-calibrated expectations. They enter Sunday fresh off a week break after a 58-44 win over Northwestern last Sunday..
» Matt Haarms will be the tallest player Nebraska’s faced this season. He stands at 7-foot-3 and 250-pounds, scoring 11.7 per game with 6.3 rebounds. Rarely will Haarms give you 20 points and 15 rebounds and completely dominate. He doesn’t play enough for that (about 25 minutes.) But he’s someone on every possession — on both ends — NU has to be cognizant of. Nebraska likes to get to the rim, and he creates issues in there. They also will have to deny, deny, deny from the block like they did against Indiana with moderate success.
» Trevion Williams has not scored more than 10 points in a game this year. But he’s 6-foot-9 and 270 pounds. He’s a load inside, and he and Haarms on the floor at the same time will put Nebraska in a bind. There’s only one Yvan Ouedraogo, and hardly ever does NU have Ouedraogo and Kevin Cross on the floor at the same time. When they do, the offense is jumbled. So Williams could have himself a day if he gets matched up against Matej Kavas, Cross or anyone else. He’s been sniffing a double-double for awhile now.
» Jahaad Proctor is 6-foot-3, shoots 44% from the floor and scores 14.2 per game. Not a lethal 3-point shooter, but he’ll take them. Proctor is the leading scorer, the facilitator and the engine. Throw him off, you got a chance.
Three keys for Nebraska
1. It’ll hard to replicate the effort Nebraska gave at Indiana. That was the hardest NU has guarded all year, the best they’ve spaced the floor offensively, and the 12 3-pointers tied for most this season. Together it was the best outing of the Fred Hoiberg era. The reality is, they’ll have to do it again on tired legs. Nebraska punched back every time IU started to get comfortable. They made a three, made a defensive stop, something to stay in reach. That says a lot about the coaching, and about the growth of the team. The next test is: can they do it two games in a row?
2. Guess what? Through 10 games, Thorir Thorbjarnarson is shooting 54.2% from 3-point range. That’s 10 games. That’s not an accident. Feed the man. I don’t think it is an accident that, with just seven scholarship players at the end of last year, Nebraska went on a run with Thor on the floor, and with eight scholarship players on Friday, Nebraska was in a fight with serious minutes from Thor again. When he’s on the floor, good things happen. He’s in the right spot defensively, he spaces the floor better than anyone. Run some sets for him, let him work on the wings.
3. Nebraska was out-rebounded by Indiana by 54-31. Just killed on the boards. But you’ve not read a lot about that, have you. Why? Because if you get out rebounded, but make up for it, then you can survive. That’s what Nebraska did Friday. Indiana scored 26 second chance points, which is too many. The Huskers will get out-rebounded on Sunday. But if they can limit it to one point per offensive rebound, that’d go a long way. Keep that to under 20.
Prediction
KenPom: Purdue wins, 73-61
Chris Heady’s take: There’s a lot to worry about here. Nebraska’s coming off an overtime loss on Friday and has to play less than 48 hours later. Purdue has had a week off. They’re one of the best defensive teams in the Big Ten and 10th in the country in getting offensive rebounds. Nebraska’s 348th in preventing those. That’s not great. But there was a lot to worry about on Friday at Indiana with Jervay Green getting suspended just hours before tip and the Hoosiers size inside. Friday proved Nebraska has it in them to fight. The question is if they can bring that every night, especially twice in one weekend. If this is close, the growth in the last two months is pretty astonishing. If it isn't, you can't really blame them. Purdue 60, Nebraska 51.
The Scott Frost saga would prove to be one of the most remarkable sports stories in many years in Nebraska, an epic tale playing out over 79 days in Orlando, Lincoln and other locales from Pennsylvania to California. This six-part series — written by Henry Cordes and illustrated by Matt Hane…
How stocked is Nebraska at each position? Reference our scholarship distribution chart for the Husker football team indicating how many players hold scholarships at each position, arranged by their year in school.
In a historic series, The World-Herald honors Nebraska's all-time greatest athletes. The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the pas…
Big Red Today emails
Daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.