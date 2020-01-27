The Wolverines have lost four straight. The Huskers have lost five straight. Which team will snap their streak? Here's a preview of the matchup:
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday
Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln
TV: ESPNU
Streaming: WatchESPN
Radio: 590 AM (Omaha), 1400 AM (Lincoln)
Opponent Preview
2019-20 record: 11-8, 2-6 Big Ten
Offensive efficiency (KenPom): 34th
Defensive efficiency (KenPom): 52nd
Trending: Down. You almost thought Juwan Howard was going to get away with an easy first season. The Wolverines started 7-0, went from unranked to a top-five team in the AP poll. Then December and January hit and reality set in. They are 4-8 since that hot start, the only wins coming over Iowa, Presbyterian, UMass-Lowell and Purdue. Michigan enters on a four-game losing streak, two of those on the road and two at home. And they’ll be without Zavier Simpson, the nation’s leader in assists and the best perimeter defender in the Big Ten. So things aren’t great.
Players to watch
» Jon Teske will be PBA enemy No. 1. He’s 7-foot-1, 265 pounds and actually seems to play bigger than that. He scores 13.9 a game with 7.6 rebounds. With Simpson out, Teske will take on a heavier load in Lincoln. He’s been fine recently, with 12 points and five rebounds at Illinois. Those numbers should be inflated against a smaller Husker team.
» Isaiah Livers missed six games from Dec. 29 to Jan. 22 because of injury. But one of the Big Ten’s best 3-point shooters is back — though he's considered day-to-day with an injury he suffered last week. But he played 20 minutes at Illinois, scoring seven points with five rebounds. He was 1 of 2 from 3-point range that night. He’s making 50% of his shots from behind the arc this year.
» The suspension of Simpson also puts more on Eli Brooks’ plate. The 6-foot-1 junior scores 10.8 a game with 3.3 rebounds. Brooks scored a season-high 25 against Iowa in 40 minutes of play on Jan. 17. He made 5 3-pointers that night.
Three keys for Nebraska
1. Michigan is the worst 3-point shooting team in conference play, making 27.4% of shots behind the arc. A lot of that has to do with the absence of Livers, so that stat isn’t really representative of Michigan. What does stand out is the 53.7% field goal percentage from 2-point range, which ranks first in the Big Ten. You know the drill by now. Pack it in, keep Michigan off the offensive boards and run Livers off the 3-point line. Nebraska will have to keep Teske and 6-foot-11 Colin Castleton in check in the paint.
2. Cam Mack earned that headband he wore at Rutgers. He had his best shooting night of the year, making 6 of 7 shots and 4 of 5 3-pointers. And thanks to foul trouble, that was in just 30 minutes of play, tied for his second-lowest total of the year. He catches a break here with Simpson out, and he’ll need to take advantage. Nebraska is at its best when Mack is driving and dishing.
3. The Kobe Factor. Yes, really. There’s a heavy, heavy cloud over basketball right now. Kobe Bryant meant a lot to the players on both benches. This will be an emotional game. Heck, practice was emotional on Monday, Fred Hoiberg said. How Nebraska responds in the first five minutes is always important, but getting focused and prepared amid the sadness will be a huge key Tuesday.
Prediction
KenPom: Michigan wins 78-72.
Chris Heady’s take: Not sure what you expect to learn from this part of the preview anymore, especially since I took Rutgers by 18 points. But since you’re here anyway, I think Nebraska wins this one. Take the engine out of the car and it's just a box with wheels. That’s what Michigan loses without Simpson. Here’s what you have: A team in crisis without its best player on the road — where the Wolverines are 0-5 this season — against a Nebraska team slowly putting the pieces together. If you are of the belief Nebraska still has at least one solid win left in the tank, this is as good of an opportunity as any. Nebraska 85, Michigan 81.
