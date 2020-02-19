Nebraska has lost 10 straight games, and Thursday it gets one of the preseason favorites to win it all. But Michigan State has lost four of its last five, so could the Huskers be getting them at the right time? Here's a preview of the matchup:
When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday
Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska
TV: FSI
Online: FoxSportsGo
Radio: 590 AM (Omaha), 1400 AM (Lincoln)
Opponent Preview
2019-20 record: 17-9, 9-6
Offensive efficiency (KenPom): 19th
Defensive efficiency (KenPom): 15th
Trending: It’s Michigan State, so up. Just not quite as far up as usual. The Spartans have hit rough times (well, what you’d consider rough times for one of the best programs in the country) with four losses in five games. Tom Izzo’s team doesn’t quite look like a preseason No. 1. They dropped out of the AP poll recently and haven’t looked like their usual selves in some time. But you still have Cassius Winston, whom any coach in the country would take as their point guard, and a slew of talent. This seems like a season that could end in a No. 12 vs. No. 5 upset, which would be disappointing for Winston. But that doesn’t mean they don’t have a late, vintage Michigan State March run in them.
Players to watch
» Let’s talk about Cassius Winston. Few players are a better watch if you’re a college basketball fan. He’s smooth, he rarely makes the wrong decision, his court vision is near-flawless and he can knock down a long 3-pointer with as much ease as he can navigate through the lane. He scores 18.2 per game. He’s going to go down as one of the great point guards in MSU history. Thursday will be a great education for Cam Mack.
» Aaron Henry is a 6-foot-6, 210-pound sophomore who has had a heavier load this year thanks to injuries. He scores 9.5 a game with 4.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists. Rarely will he put up 20, but he helps the machine run and he’s a pretty good wing defender.
Three keys for Nebraska
1. Speed it up. Michigan State likes to go fast, but so does Nebraska. So let the Spartans crank up the heat and see if you can keep up. Nebraska is at its best when it thinks little and goes off instinct. Nebraska has nothing to lose. Start racing up and down the court, see what happens. It's better than trying to run sets. Izzo wins that matchup with the weapons he has.
2. How about some turnovers? Nebraska ranks first in the Big Ten in turnover margin with plus-2.7 per game. Michigan State? Last, with minus-1.2 a game. The Spartans cough up the ball 12.5 times a game. Take care of the ball, take away MSU scoring chances with points in transition, and NU could keep it close.
3. Have to have an extremely good shooting night. Michigan State is the best defense in the Big Ten, ranking first in effective field goal percentage, 3-point defense, 2-point defense and block percentage, according to KenPom. Nebraska needs double-digit 3-pointers, needs to have someone with 20 or more points and has to move the ball. Can’t have long scoring droughts. Or multiple.
Prediction
KenPom: Michigan State wins 80-70.
Chris Heady’s take: It is very cool that Fred Hoiberg will be coaching against his son, Jack. It is semi-notable that’s basically the only storyline heading into this one, a possible sign that we all know how this one is going to go. Michigan State isn’t its usual self, but it's still far more talented than Nebraska. Winston and Mack are crazy intriguing, but I think Winston wins this for Michigan State. Could see a big night — 20-plus from him — and a game that’s over with about 10 minutes left. Last time out, my gut said Nebraska beats Wisconsin 78-75. But I went against it with Wisconsin winning by 12. I’m going to go with the gut again, even though it's led me astray. Michigan State 81, Nebraska 68.
