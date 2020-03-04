Just two games remain in the regular season for Nebraska basketball. Here's a preview of their matchup with No. 25 Michigan.
* * *
When: 5:30 p.m. Thursday
Where: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan
TV: FS1
Online: FoxSportsGo
Radio: 590 AM (Omaha), 1400 AM (Lincoln)
Opponent Preview
2019-20 record: 18-11, 9-9
Offensive efficiency (KenPom): 21st
Defensive efficiency (KenPom): 27th
Trending: Up. Juwan Howard’s Wolverines have won seven of 10 after a tough stretch in December and January when they went 4-8. But getting Isaiah Livers back has proven to be monumental. The 6-foot-7 stretch four returned to the lineup just before February and immediately helped a Michigan team struggling to score. They’ve lost two in a row to Wisconsin and Ohio State, but are hanging on at No. 25 in the AP poll. They’re slated as a 6 seed in the NCAA tournament at the moment, and could move into a 5 seed should they go on a small run here. What we’ve learned so far is Michigan isn’t as good as we once thought, but not nearly as bad as that January slip.
Players to watch
» Isaiah Livers scores 13 a game with 3.8 rebounds. He shoots 42.7% from 3-point range, which is mostly due to his hot start. He was over 50% before his injury. He’s cooled off a bit, shooting 6 for 19 in his last four games from behind the arc. Still, he gives Michigan a much-needed wing presence. He was held to just six points in the loss to Ohio State, and nine points against Wisconsin.
» Zavier Simpson didn’t play in the first matchup between these two. But he’s back and dishing out assists per usual. Simpson scored 32 with six assists and five rebounds against Wisconsin. He had 12 points and seven assists against Ohio State. He’s playing particularly well at home. He averages 14.2 points and 8.6 assists in Ann Arbor, shoots 42% from 3 and 51% from the floor. He’ll carve up Nebraska’s defense if they aren’t ready.
1. Well, can’t go 8 for 30 again. You might not beat a team at the rec going 8 for 30 from the foul line. It was laughable and a sign of where this team is mentally. Nebraska’s free throw performance in their last five games? Just 49%. Hit 80% or more if you want to win. Hit 50% for pride, at least.
2. Have to find a way to slow Simpson. He’s the best point guard in the Big Ten in terms of distribution, and he’s playing out of his mind. If Nebraska brings the same defensive energy it did against Northwestern — jogging back on defense, not rotating, overplaying the passing lane — Simpson could have 20 assists. That’s a little hyperbolic. But not much.
3. The scores when Nebraska makes 10 or more 3-pointers: 81-76 loss to Northwestern, 75-72 loss to Rutgers, 76-70 win over Iowa, 70-56 win over Purdue, 96-90 loss in overtime to Indiana. See that pattern? Lately Nebraska, for whatever reason, has elected to give up open 3-pointers — especially in transition — for tries at the rim. Why the team that gets its shot blocked second-most in the country chooses to do that, I don’t know. But Nebraska’s better off with an OK attempt from 3-point range than anything inside. So make 10 or more 3s if you want a chance.
Prediction
KenPom: Michigan wins 82-65.
Chris Heady’s take: If Nebraska can’t beat Michigan in Lincoln — without Simpson — they certainly can’t in Ann Arbor. There’s a weird energy around this Nebraska basketball team right now. The care-factor, the effort, it just isn’t there anymore. And that’s not a great thing to take on the road, especially against a team fighting for position on the NCAA tournament bubble. Can Nebraska win? Theoretically, yes. Will they? No. Michigan 89, Nebraska 65.
Nebraska's Dachon Burke scores past Northwestern's Pat Spencer.
Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.
Nov. 5: UC Riverside 66, NU 47
Nov. 9: Southern Utah 79, NU 78 (2OT)
Nov. 15: NU 90, South Dakota State 73
Nov. 22: NU 93, Southern 86 (OT) Cayman Islands Classic
» Nov. 25: NU 82, Washington State 71
» Nov. 26: George Mason 85, NU 66
» Nov. 27: NU 74, South Florida 67 Big Ten/ACC Challenge
» Dec. 4: Georgia Tech 73, NU 56
Dec. 7: Creighton 95, NU 76
Dec. 13: Indiana 96, NU 90 (OT)
Dec. 15: NU 70, Purdue 56
Dec. 21: North Dakota 75, NU 74
Dec. 29: NU 73, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 52
Jan. 3: Rutgers 79, NU 62
Jan. 7: NU 76, Iowa 70
Jan. 11: Northwestern 62, NU 57
Jan. 14: Ohio State 80, NU 68
Jan. 18: Indiana 82, NU 74
Jan. 21: Wisconsin 82, NU 68
Jan. 25: Rutgers 75, NU 72
Jan. 28: Michigan 79, NU 68
Feb. 1: Penn State 76, NU 64
Feb. 8: Iowa 96, NU 72
Feb. 11: Maryland 72, NU 70
Feb. 15: Wisconsin 81, NU 64
Feb. 20: Michigan State 86, NU 65
Feb. 24: Illinois 71, NU 59
Feb. 27: Ohio Sate 75, NU 54
March 1: Northwestern 81, NU 76 (OT)
March 5: at Michigan, 5:30 p.m. (FS1)
March 8: at Minnesota, noon (BTN)
