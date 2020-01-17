The Huskers will try to get back in the win column Saturday evening against Indiana. Here's a preview of the matchup:
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln
TV: BTN
Online: FoxSportsGo
Radio: 590 AM (Omaha), 1400 AM (Lincoln)
Opponent Preview
2019-20 record: 13-4, 3-3
Offensive efficiency (KenPom): 51st
Defensive efficiency (KenPom): 34th
Trending: Steady. Indiana has lost three of its last five to Arkansas, Maryland and Rutgers, three pretty good teams. It also beat Ohio State at home last Saturday, so the Hoosiers aren't anything to sniff at. After Nebraska gave them a scare on Dec. 13, they beat Notre Dame on a neutral site. The Hoosiers have shuffled up the lineup a bit and become a bit more efficient from the 3-point line. They still rank 305th in 3-point shooting, and rely on getting to the free throw line and scoring off the offensive glass. The Big Ten could get 10 or more teams in the NCAA tournament this year. Indiana seems to be headed for a bubble team. If so, they can’t lose this game.
Players to watch
» Trayce Jackson-Davis had a great day against Nebraska, scoring 25 with 15 rebounds. He put up 21 against Northwestern a few games ago, but cooled off with 6 points against Ohio State and 4 against Rutgers. He doesn’t play all that well against size despite his 6-foot-9 frame, which is why he also struggled against Maryland with 7 points. The problem? Nebraska is small, and he feasts on small teams.
» Devonte Green is about as up and down as you can get. At Maryland, 18 points. Next game, against Northwestern, 1 point. Then 19 against Ohio State, but 0 at Rutgers. The pattern says he goes off against NU. But if NU can frustrate the 6-foot-3 senior by stopping his penetration, they could take him out of the game.
» Joey Brunk has started to figure it out. Archie Miller has begun to play the 6-foot-11 junior more often. He played a season-high 32 minutes against Rutgers and 26 against Ohio State. He only saw the floor for 18 against Nebraska, but he scored 8 points with 5 rebounds. He’s a rebounding machine, with double-digit boards in five of his last six games. Putting him on double-double watch for Saturday.
Three keys for Nebraska
1. Quick refresh of how Nebraska was in the game at Indiana last month: The Huskers scored 90 points by hitting 12 3-pointers, and they got 25 points from Dachon Burke, 21 from Haanif Cheatham and 17 from Thorir Thorbjarnarson. Cam Mack had 15 points and 10 assists. You might not need 90 points again, but those four do have to be special. That night, Burke and Thorbjarnarson were 7 of 13 from 3-point range. Need that again.
2. Another refresh: Indiana turned the ball over 15 times and went 5 of 25 from 3-point range. Despite giving up 96, Nebraska did fight on the defensive end. The Huskers will surely pack the paint again. The way to flip the loss to a win is better defense in the paint. Not just by packing it and forcing outside shots, but contesting at the rim and preventing offensive rebounds. Indiana got 19 last time. That needs to be lower. As does Indiana’s 2-point field goal percentage. They made 62% of their shots from 2-point range that night. That is where they generally score, but NU needs to be better there.
3. Big Ten teams are just 6-36 on the road this season. That’s on pace to be the highest home winning percentage in decades. Nebraska will need some of that magic. The Huskers are 2-2 in the last four home games, those two wins over Purdue and Iowa. Students are back from break, it's a Saturday evening in the Haymarket, Indiana is a brand name, maybe this could be a good environment for NU to get an upset. The Huskers play well at home when they make a few early. Get the crowd involved, lean into that home conference record, that could go a long way.
Prediction
KenPom: Indiana wins 75-69.
Chris Heady’s take: I’m picking Nebraska to win and I don’t really know why. You watch those Northwestern and Ohio State games, there’s a lot not to like. But after halftime of both games, after Nebraska settled down, they played well. Had a shot to win at Northwestern, had a good second half at Ohio State. Take away the road nerves that seem to zap the Huskers, fill that with a few buckets in the first 10 minutes, insert a rejuvenated Jervay Green into the lineup, I could see this going Nebraska’s way. Could just be that 36-6 Big Ten home record that’s clouding judgement. Anyway, Nebraska 72, Indiana 68.
