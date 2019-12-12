Trending: Up. A year ago, IU fans weren’t too pleased with Archie Miller after the 12-9 start. When these two teams last played, IU was in the midst of a losing streak. It ended up dropping 12 of 13 games. The Hoosiers won the final four games of the season but missed out on the NCAA tournament. The 9-1 start this season has spirits a bit brighter. Indiana has some votes in the AP poll, and it beat a good Florida State team 80-64 last week. A loss to Wisconsin is the only blotch on the résumé, but a 57-54 win over Connecticut helped. Though it seemed like last year would be a breakout season for the Hoosiers, this season might be when things start moving in the right direction. They guard, they get to the free throw line, they look like a mid to upper-half Big Ten team.
» It’s Indiana, so let’s talk freshman. Trayce Jackson-Davis is a 6-foot-9, 245-pound freshman from Greenwood, Indiana. The former four-star scores 14.1 points a game with 8.5 rebounds. He makes 62.7% of his shots but will not venture out to the 3-point line. He’s a freshman, so he can be a bit inconsistent, but he’s blown up before. He had 21 points and 11 rebounds against Louisiana Tech, and 20 and 14 against Troy.
» Sophomoe guard Rob Phinisee has been out with an ankle injury, but he returned on Tuesday in a 57-54 win over UConn. He was fine, with six points and four rebounds in 13 minutes. He could see more action against Nebraska, and if so, beware. He’s only played in five games this year, but he started 32 games as a freshman, shot 31% from 3-point range and scored 6.8 points per game with 2.9 assists and 3.3 rebounds. His stats don’t jump off the page, but he’s a do-everything point who can slow guards down.
» Justin Smith is a 6-foot-7 junior scoring 13.2 points per game with 4.7 rebounds. If he plays the three or four, you worry if Nebraska has anyone who can match up with him. Smith put up 18 and 8 against South Dakota State, 22 and 5 against Troy and was solid against Wisconsin with 10 points and two rebounds. He’s one of a handful of Hoosiers who attack the glass and could walk away with a double-double.
Three keys for Nebraska
1. Nebraska has shot better than 30% from 3-point range in a game five times this year, and has gone 3-2 in those games. Not an accident. The Huskers need 10 or more 3s to win this one. They need 7-8 to keep it close. Nebraska found something with Matej Kavas at the 5, and it wouldn’t be shocking if they tried him out for a period in the first half to see how well he holds up on the defensive end, because no doubt he helps spread the floor on offense. If they can get 4 or 5 good minutes with him at the five, knowing they give up size down low, but are able to knock down a couple 3s, this could be close for awhile. He needs a big night, as do Jervay Green and Dachon Burke from 3-point range.
2. Rebound long misses, turn the Hoosiers over, then convert those transition opportunities. The way to counteract the 20 or more offensive rebounds Indiana seems destined for is to use missed 3s and turnovers as a catapult to score in transition. Nebraska is not good enough yet at getting out and running after a made basket, so they have to take the natural opportunities given to them. The spacing on NU’s transition against Creighton was not great, and that comes with time. But it would do the Huskers some good to flare out and hit some transition 3s, something they’ve hardly done this year.
3. Don’t lose the opening 10 minutes by more than 10 points. It was 18-2 against Creighton and it was over. Indiana is serious about its ball. The student section is right on top of you, they’re loud, and that arena has some steep seats, so on the floor, you’re trapped by the sound. Nebraska has seen a tough environment with Creighton and they handled it as poorly as possible. They get another shot Friday. They have to be better to have a chance.
Prediction
KenPom: Indiana wins 83-67
Chris Heady’s take: Hell of a way to start Big Ten play for Fred Hoiberg, huh? Take an undersized, 4-5 team on the road to Assembly Hall to play a confident Indiana team? Tough draw for the new head coach. Indiana gets what it wants inside, making 55.4% of its shots from 2. They aren’t a great 3-point shooting team, but don’t have to be with their size. So IU could feast down low and make this a brutal game for Nebraska. The Huskers have to hope they find a groove and transfer some of that second-half offense against Creighton on the road. There’s no way to count on that, though, so give me IU big, 88-70.
Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski, right, passes the ball away from Nebraska's Dachon Burke Jr., and Thorir Thorbjarnarson, center, during the second half at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
From left: Nebraska Special Assistant to the Head Coach, Bobby Lutz, Assistant Coaches Doc Sadler and Armon Gates react to a Creighton score as Nebraska Head Coach Fred Hoiberg, right, walks away at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Creighton Head Coach Greg McDermott, left, and Nebraska Head Coach Fred Hoiberg shakes hands before the start of the game at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Creighton Damien Jefferson celebrates the first basket of the game, a three-point basket against Nebraska CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Creighton Christian Bishop dunks over Nebraska's Thorir Thorbjarnarson in the first half at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Nebraska Head Coach Fred Hoiberg reacts to big first half lead by Creighton at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Creighton's Christian Bishop, center, fights for the opening tipoff with Nebraska's Yvan Ouedraogo, left, and Haanif Cheatham, right, at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Nebraska's Cam Mack, tries to dribble past Creighton's Shereef Mitchell in the first half at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Creighton Christian Bishop dunks over Nebraska's Thorir Thorbjarnarson in the first half at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Creighton fans taunt the Nebraska football team's lack of a bowl game at a basketball game between the two teams at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski, right, passes the ball away from Nebraska's Dachon Burke Jr., and Thorir Thorbjarnarson, center, during the second half at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander shoots in between Nebraska's Dachon Burke Jr., left, and Cam Mack, right, at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Creighton's Marcus Zegarowski shoots a basket over Nebraska's Dachon Burke Jr., left, and Cam Mack, center, in the second half at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
From left: Nebraska Special Assistant to the Head Coach, Bobby Lutz, Assistant Coaches Doc Sadler and Armon Gates react to a Creighton score as Nebraska Head Coach Fred Hoiberg, right, walks away at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Creighton and Nebraska fans react differently to a play at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Creighton's Christian Bishop grabs a rebound in front of Nebraska's Haanif Cheatham at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Creighton's Mitch Ballock, right, stretches to grab a pass over Nebraska's Matej Kavas at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Creighton's Mitch Ballock, right, stretches to grab a pass over Nebraska's Matej Kavas at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Creighton's Mitch Ballock looks to pass the ball against Nebraska at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Creighton's Shereef Mitchell dibbles past Nebraska's Charlie Easley in the second half at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Nebraska Head Coach Fred Hoiberg got his first taste of the in-state rivalry with Creighton at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Creighton's Jett Canfield looks to pass the ball against Nebraska at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Creighton's Jalen Windham dribbles the ball against Nebraska at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Creighton's Jordan Scurry looks to pass the ball against Nebraska at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
Creighton and Nebraska fans react differently to a play at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 07, 2019.
