It's win or the season's over for Nebraska. They'll open the Big Ten tournament Wednesday against Indiana. Here's a preview of the matchup.
When: Around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
TV: BTN
Online: FoxSportsGo
Radio: 590 AM (Omaha), 1400 AM (Lincoln)
Opponent Preview
2019-20 record: 19-12, 9-11
Offensive efficiency (KenPom): 67th
Defensive efficiency (KenPom): 31st
Trending: Up? Archie Miller tried to make fun of NCAA tournament predictors at his last press conference, comparing them to Sesame Street characters. So clearly things aren’t going great. Miller is trying to stand up for his team, which has underperformed to expectations yet again. The Hoosiers were 15-4 on Jan. 23 after wins over Nebraska and Michigan State, but they are 4-8 since then. Losses to Purdue, Illinois and Wisconsin weren’t great for that NCAA tournament résumé, and that's why the Hoosiers are projected to be an 11-seed. The question Wednesday will be about motivation level. IU has a lot to play for, but it's playing a bad Nebraska team on the first day of the Big Ten tourney. Does the blue blood sleepwalk into that arena with a chance to lose, or do they make certain they don’t let doubt creep even more into the Miller era?
Players to watch
» Trayce Jackson-Davis is averaging 21.5 points and 14 rebounds against Nebraska this season. He’s an offensive rebound machine, can maneuver in traffic as well as anyone in the Big Ten, and that’s been a huge issue for Nebraska. Jackson-Davis scored just six points with eight rebounds in a loss to Wisconsin in the regular-season finale. He had 18 in the game before against Minnesota. With Indiana’s NCAA tournament chances on the line, the Hoosiers need Jackson-Davis to play well, so you might as well count on it.
» In two games against Nebraska, Justin Smith has averaged 15.5 points and 8.5 rebounds. The 6-foot-7 junior — like 6-foot-9 Jackson-Davis — has owned NU in the paint. He scored just seven with one rebound in 28 minutes against Wisconsin. He had 10 against Minnesota. He won’t take over a game, but Smith can slowly deflate Nebraska from the inside out.
Three keys for Nebraska
1. How can Brant Banks — the 6-foot-7, 300-pound offensive tackle — best use his five fouls? Kidding. This is going to be a profoundly odd game. Take two scholarship guys out, bring in two football players. That’s enough of a curveball. Now add onto that the potentially small crowd due to COVID-19 scares, the fact Nebraska is on a 16-game losing streak and Indiana needs a win bad. Just a weird night ahead. So the first key is just how Nebraska handles the chaos. Can they focus long enough to string together 40 decent minutes of basketball to upset Indiana? Can they declutter brains? That’s step number one.
2. Does Noah Vedral still have a sweet stroke like in high school? If he does, let it fly, QB2. Nebraska needs to make some 3s. Needs to make at least 10 of them. Probably needs to make 15, if we’re being honest. The season-high in made 3-pointers was 12 at Indiana. A lot of those came from Dachon Burke and Cam Mack. So how many does Thorir Thorbjarnarson have left in the cannon. Could be the last game for Haanif Cheatham’s career. Does he have a hot streak left? And can Kevin Cross knock off the cobwebs and knock some down? You upset teams way out of your league by just hitting shots. So Nebraska must do just that.
3. Indiana is a great rebounding team, especially against the much smaller Huskers. They snagged 19 offensive boards in the overtime win in Bloomington. Nebraska lucked out they didn’t score more second-chance points. Jackson-Davis is a master in following his shot and finishing inside. Nebraska has got to box out, can’t just watch the ball and needs to get it and go. Get a body on someone. Can’t get stuck watching or IU will run away with this by 20.
Prediction
KenPom: Indiana wins 77-67.
Chris Heady’s take: Strip away the panic of disease and the catchy headline about football players on the basketball roster. When the ball is tipped, that’ll all fade away, and Nebraska will have to play a near-perfect game for a chance to win. That’s what Fred Hoiberg said. And he’s right. But, call me crazy, this has the chance to be somewhat close for a long time if the right things happen. And if it is just close enough at the end, maybe some magic could happen. Five times Nebraska held a team to 20% or worse from 3-point range, all with 20 or more attempts. The Huskers are 3-2 in those games. One was against Indiana, the overtime loss. IU only shot 30% in Lincoln, 8 of 26, from 3. That was a close game late, too. If Nebraska can pack it in tight and rebound, and force IU to shoot, who knows. IU is 10th in the conference in effective field goal percentage and seventh in 3-point shooting. They haven’t shot it particularly well from 3 in the last two months. The main problem? Nebraska has to find ways to score. And that’s been an issue. And will be again without Mack and Burke. Don’t need to be perfect. Just need a perfect combination. IU’s talent pulls away late. Indiana 70, Nebraska 58.
