Nebraska resumes conference play Friday night at home against Rutgers. Here's a preview of the matchup:
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln
TV: BTN
Online: FoxSportsGo
Radio: 590 AM (Omaha), 1400 AM (Lincoln)
Opponent Preview
2019-20 record: 10-3
Offensive efficiency (KenPom): 108th
Defensive efficiency (KenPom): 28th
Trending: Up. This isn’t quite the Rutgers you remember from last year. Steve Pikiell’s team has a couple impressive wins in the last month, including 72-65 over Wisconsin and 68-48 over Seton Hall three days later. The Scarlet Knights are massive, with four players taller than 6-foot-9, all around 250 pounds. They’re beefy and set the tone defensively with those bigs. Rutgers is third in the Big Ten in scoring defense (59.5 points allowed per game), fourth in field goal percentage defense, fourth in blocked shots and second in steals. They don’t give up offensive boards and get quite a few. After three straight seasons of 15 or fewer wins under Pikiell, it seems the Scarlet Knights could surpass that before Valentine’s Day.
Players to watch
» Ron Harper is a 6-foot-6, 245-pound sophomore scoring 11.8 points per game with 6.1 rebounds. He’s shooting 14.3% from 3 on the road, so just stay in front of him because he won’t beat you from deep. He is someone who can get to the line, a tough box-out and is creative from within 15 feet. He put up 18 points and six rebounds in the 20-point win over Seton Hall.
» Myles Johnson is a 6-foot-10 sophomore averaging close to a double-double with 9.1 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. He’s fifth in the conference with 3.5 offensive rebounds per game, so guards will have to steal a few of those away from him. He’s a 42.4% free throw shooter, so keep an eye on that too.
» Geo Baker leads the conference with 1.8 steals per game and is sixth with 4.0 assists. He’s the facilitator for the Scarlet Knights, scoring 11.5 a game with 2.5 rebounds. He had 22 points against Wisconsin.
Three keys for Nebraska
1. Play defense to the level it did against Purdue. Sag off and dare Rutgers to make jumpers — because it really can’t. The Scarlet Knights rank 315th in 3-point shooting percentage. Some of their 3-point shooting performances this season: 1 of 9, 4 of 23, 4 of 17 and 3 of 21. The big Seton Hall win came, in part, because of 8-of-19 shooting from 3. So test it out. If they knock a few down, maybe mix it up. But Purdue — big like Rutgers — couldn’t crack NU’s defense. It made 6 of 35 3s against the Huskers. If NU can defend the paint and keep the offensive rebounds to fewer than 17 or 18, this could be a battle.
2. Big game for the big man, Yvan Ouedraogo. It’ll be a constant rotation of new bigs that will roll down the lane to guard him and for him to defend. The freshman isn’t always graceful, but he’s produced in the last two games, with 9 points and 9 rebounds against North Dakota and 11 points with 14 rebounds against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. He was good at Indiana, with 9 points and 10 boards. He was OK against Purdue, 6 points and 5 rebounds. Friday is another test. Getting in double digits in anything would do wonders for Nebraska.
3. Matej Kavas has made 6 of his last 11 attempts from 3-point range. This after he made just 3 of his previous 14. Kavas is a streaky shooter, and you can tell pretty early if he has it that night or not. His shot is slow enough that good defensive teams can spook him and make him pass up a shot. That needs to be quicker. But he also needs to find his shots. He needs to make at least two 3-pointers a game in the Big Ten. He’s 0 for 7 in Big Ten play so far. If Fred Hoiberg can put Kavas in for even five minutes to stretch the floor, and in that stretch he can knock down a few, that’d go a long way.
Prediction
KenPom: Rutgers wins 74-69.
Chris Heady’s take: Part of the reason why Nebraska was able to knock off a better Purdue team was the 19 Boilermaker offensive rebounds were turned into just 12 second-chance points. Rutgers is just about as good of an offensive rebounding team as Purdue. If NU can do the same thing, keep those second-chance points down, this is close. But this also smells a bit like a game Nebraska is dominated on the boards, gets cold and has to run uphill for 40 minutes. We'll see if the Indiana-Purdue effort comes out because of the heightened competition. Rutgers 61, Nebraska 55.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.