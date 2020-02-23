Nebraska basketball will be looking to snap an 11-game losing streak at Illinois on Monday. Here's preview of the matchup.

When: 7 p.m. on Monday

Where: State Farm Center (Champaign, Ill.)

TV: BTN

Streaming: FoxSportsGo

Radio: 590 AM (Omaha), 1400 AM (Lincoln)

Opponent Preview

2019-2020 record: 17-9

Offensive efficiency (KenPom): 50th

Defensive efficiency (KenPom): 24th

Trending: Up. Illinois was 12-21 a year ago but they are on their way to flipping that record around 12 months later. Brad Underwood has his system and culture set in Champaign, and you’re beginning to see shades of what Illinois will be in the next few years. The Illini are gritty; they guard; they’re athletic, and when hot, they are one of the best teams in the Big Ten. They were undefeated from Jan. 5 to Jan. 30, but dropped four in a row after some injury issues. They’re back, healthy and could be a dangerous 8-seed in about a month.

Players to watch

» Ayo Dosunmu is a 6-foot-5, 185-pound sophomore with the absolutely no problem taking over entire basketball games. He put up 24 in the win over Penn State, making 9 of 15 shots with four rebounds. He had 27 in a win over Michigan earlier this year. Dosunmu shoots 43% from the floor and has upped his 3-point average by five percentage points, now at 35.2%. He’s on double double watch for Monday.

» Kofi Cockburn might be in for a career night. He’s listed at 7-feet tall and 290 pounds, which is four inches taller and thirty pound heavier than Nebraska’s tallest or thickest player. He had 10 and 10 against a massive Rutgers team and makes 52% of his shots. He’s close to a double-double average, at 13.6 points and 8.9 rebounds a game. Nebraska will pinch super hard on him, so we’ll see how he handles that pressure.

Three keys for Nebraska

1. The second half is where games are lost this year. Nebraska’s average point differential in four of the last five games at halftime is -5.25. The second half differential in those games is -13.75. Nebraska’s sluggish out of the gate, and they especially can’t be on the road Monday, and especially not against this Illinois team that will turn up the heat as soon as they sniff some weakness.

2. Let Ayo Dosunmu, Andres Feliz and Da’Monte Williams shoot 15 to 20 combined 3-pointers. All three of those guys shoot below 30%. Let them fire of a few each and collect the long defensive rebounds to get out in translation. Gotta do the little things, though. Hand up, good closeout, don’t foul.

3. It’d serve Nebraska well to have a good game from Cam Mack. He hasn’t had one in a while. He scored 20, 14, 19 and 19 during a stretch in this conference this season, but since then he's scored 0, 13, 4, 8 and 2. He had six rebounds and six assists against Michigan State, but Nebraska’s best chance to win is when Mack’s hitting shots. And he’s struggled as of late, shooting 5 of 31 (16%) in his last three games.

Prediction

KenPom: Illinois wins 78-64.

Chris Heady’s take: Could be close. Illinois isn’t a great 3-point shooting team, they’ve won just once since Jan. 30. Maybe Nebraska sneaks up on a Monday and steals a road win with a big night from Dachon Burke, Thorir Thorbjarnarson and Mack. But that can only happen with a great 3-point shooting night from Nebraska, Illinois taking the bait and shooting low-percentage shots and Mack firing on all cylinders. That’s a lot of factors that need to hit at once. Second half is what matters, and Illinois is just more talented. They also have more to lose. Illinois 71, Nebraska 59.

