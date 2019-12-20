The Huskers host North Dakota on Saturday, the final weekend of nonconference games for Nebraska. Here's a preview of the matchup:
When: 5 p.m. Saturday
Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln
TV: BTN
Streaming: FoxSportsGo
Radio: 590 AM (Omaha) 1400 AM (Lincoln)
Opponent Info
2019-20 record: 5-7
Offensive efficiency (KenPom): 226th (NU: 133rd)
Defensive efficiency (KenPom): 258th (NU: 143rd)
Trending: Down. Paul Sather is in his first season at North Dakota. He started his coaching career at Sidney High School (yes, Sidney, Nebraska), then was a graduate assistant at Wayne State, finally landing at the Division I level in 2004 as an assistant at Colorado. He spent the last nine seasons at Division II Northern State. He won 188 games there in nine seasons and lost in the 2018 title game to Ferris State. North Dakota hired him in May. This season, they’ve technically won five games, but three of those are against Division II competition. Other wins have come against Florida Gulf Coast and Georgia Southern. The Fighting Hawks have seen some good competition, with a 79-56 loss at Minnesota and a 97-66 loss at Gonzaga. Like Nebraska, North Dakota doesn’t play anyone taller than 6-foot-9. They force really quick shots (fifth-quickest in the country), shoot free throws well and don’t cause turnovers.
Players to watch
» Marlon Stewart leads North Dakota with 14.5 points and 4.9 assists per game, and he averages 4.9 rebounds, too. The do-it-all senior point guard from Rock Island, Illinois, is making 42.0% of his 3-point attempts. He had a season-high 21 at Gonzaga.
» Filip Rebraca is a 6-foot-9 sophomore from Serbia. He’s averaging a double-double on the road, 15 points and 10.3 rebounds in eight games away from North Dakota. Don’t worry about him stepping out for a 3. He’s only taken two all year, and he missed both. But the dude can rebound, so NU will need to keep him off the offensive glass.
» De’Sean Allen-Eikens is a 6-foot-6 redshirt freshman scoring 13.6 a game with 5.2 rebounds. He’s a big wing NU will have to handle. Not the best 3-point shooter, making 27.9% on the year. But he’s efficient, with his scoring average coming on 10 shots per game. A 79.4% free throw shooter, its important to keep him off the foul line. Allen-Eikens had 10 against Gonzaga and 12 against Minnesota.
Three keys for Nebraska
1. This might sound weird, but this is a game Nebraska could dominate defensively. The Huskers baffled Purdue by fronting bigs and forcing an average 3-point shooting team make shots. Well, North Dakota is 258th in the country in 3-point shooting percentage, Nebraska is 36th in 3-point defense and the Fighting Hawks don’t have near the size Purdue had. So if Nebraska can guard without fouling (which they’ve done so far this year), limit offensive rebounds and get out in transition, this could be a 10- to 15-point game most of the way through.
2. In the last two games, Dachon Burke, Thorir Thorbjarnarson and Cam Mack have each shot above 45% from 3-point range. Burke was 8 of 15 against Indiana and Purdue, Mack was 6 of 12 and Thorbjarnarson was 5 of 11. Last weekend, when NU got in a bind, they each hit a big 3-pointer. See: Burke’s two 3s in the final 30 seconds of regulation, and Mack’s three 3-pointers to keep Purdue at bay. Nebraska has not been all that consistent from behind the arc. If they can get 8 to 10, they should be fine. If they go cold, could be close.
3. Nebraska has done a great job as of late scouting and finding the perfect offensive sets to run. At IU, it was space and pace. Against Purdue, high ball screens for Mack to make plays. Either should work against North Dakota, especially for Mack. Nebraska had 22 assists on 26 field goals against Purdue. A lot of that was Mack directly, but some was indirect, making hockey assists and moving the defense with his eyes for open shots. Just put the ball in Mack’s hands and let him go to work.
Prediction
KenPom: Nebraska wins 80-70
Chris Heady’s take: Should Nebraska bring the energy of the Indiana and Purdue games, the Huskers should win this relatively easy. But, the team is coming off final examps and are a week removed from that hot streak of last weekend. So there could be some bumps and bruises Saturday. Nothing about North Dakota is particularly scary, nothing that Nebraska can’t handle. But this is a between-the-ears game. We’ll see if Nebraska can turn it on. Nebraska 71, North Dakota 59.
