Nebraska basketball coach Fred Hoiberg landed center Eduardo Andre on Tuesday morning. 

Nebraska basketball's search for a 2020 center landed Tuesday on well-traveled 6-foot-10 Eduardo Andre.  

Andre, who played most recently for Chandler (Arizona) Compass Prep this season, had previously played in Dallas. He told 247 Sports on Tuesday morning that he liked his virtual visit to NU — conducted online because of the coronavirus pandemic — and the way he'd be used in coach Fred Hoiberg's system. 

“I just feel like Nebraska is a good fit of all the schools recruiting me,” Andre told 247 Sports. “Watching Nebraska and the way they spread the floor out, run up and down and play fast. Just the way he plays I really like it and I think we have a chance to do something special up there.”

Andre is a three-star prospect according to Rivals and 247 Sports. He had offers from Illinois, Boston College and Northwestern, in recent months, among other schools. 

He likely completes NU's recruiting for the 2020 class, which includes two junior college transfers and three transfers from other programs. 

