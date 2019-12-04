ATLANTA -- Georgia Tech guard Michael Devoe scored 26 points, Nebraska shot just 22% percent from the floor in the second half and NU dropped its first true road game of the season 73-56 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.
Senior guard Haanif Cheatham scored a team-high 14 points with a team-high 10 rebounds. Cam Mack, back in the starting lineup, scored 11 with six assists.
But as a team, the Huskers hit six 3-pointers, turned the ball over 18 times, and missed 24 of 32 shots in the final 20 minutes. Unable to find a rhythm, NU tried to get to the free throw line. They did, but left 10 free points out there, making 8 of 18 free throws.
Nebraska is now 4-4 on the year. Up next is Creighton on Saturday afternoon.
Georgia Tech moves to 4-2.
Turnovers kept NU from taking control early. The Huskers made 39% of its shots in the first half, out-rebounded Georgia Tech 23-21 and were able to poke some holes in the Yellow Jackets’ zone. But 11 turnovers led to 12 Yellow Jacket points and a 32-28 halftime deficit.
After a back and forth for about 10 minutes, NU rattled off a 10-2 run led by Mack to take a four-point lead. He hit Thorir Thorbjarnarson on a backdoor, fired a bullet to Jervay Green for a corner 3, then took it himself for a tear drop over Banks, the NCAA leader in blocks. After two charges taken by Thorbjarnarson and his sixth point on the night in transition, NU led 26-22. In that stretch, the Huskers made six of nine shots.
From there, Nebraska unraveled, and the Yellow Jackets rattled off a 21-6 run over the next eight minutes of game play.
In the final four minutes of the first half, NU missed four of five shots and turned it over three times. Georgia Tech made its final five attempts to take the four-point halftime lead.
In the opening four minutes of the second, the Huskers missed six of its first seven shots while Tech made five of eight. The lead was nine points by the first media timeout.
It didn’t improve much from there. Nebraska missed 10 straight shots at one point and failed to score for more than five minutes.
A 3-pointer from Devoe -- his third on the night -- put Tech up 11 with 13 minutes left. The lead ballooned to 16 after that.
A 3-pointer from Green kept NU in striking distance late at 57-48.
With a chance to cut it to a three possession game, Dachon Burke missed a layup (he was 1 of 9 for the night) Ouedraogo was blocked by James Banks as the shot clock buzzer went off.
Mack cut it to 9 with a guarded 3-pointer at 60-51. Twice Nebraska had a chance to cut it to seven or six. Cheatham was blocked in transition. Green missed a lay up.
Georgia Tech ran away with it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.