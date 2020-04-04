LINCOLN — Nebraska landed yet another transfer on Saturday morning.

Trey McGowens, a 6-foot-4 guard from Pittsburgh, announced on Twitter he's becoming a Husker. In two years at Pitt, McGowens started 64 of 66 games, mostly at point guard. As a sophomore, he scored 11.5 points per game with 3.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds.

McGowens is a sit-out transfer with two years of eligibility, though Nebraska will apply for him to play right away. With McGowens, Nebraska could have as many as three primary ball handlers on the roster with Western Illinois graduate transfer point guard Kobe Webster and Western Kentucky transfer Dalano Banton, a 6-foot-8 wing-point. If McGowens is not ruled eligible, he’ll replace Webster as the point guard next season.

With the commitment, Nebraska now has just one open scholarship. McGowens is the fifth member of Nebraska’s 2020 recruiting class. He joins Wisconsin transfer Kobe King, Western Illinois transfer Kobe Webster and junior college wings Teddy Allen and Lat Mayen. King and McGowens will need waivers to become immediately eligible.

Those five will join Banton, Nevada transfer Shameil Stevenson and Tennessee transfer Derrick Walker on the roster. Nebraska has eight players on the roster who have played Division-I basketball for another team.

McGowens was a 4-star point guard out of the Hargrave Military Academy in the 2018 class. 247Sports rated him the No. 95 player in the class and No. 10 combo guard. He held offers from Pittsburgh, Minnesota, Baylor and Clemson, among others. 

Nebraska was in on McGowens as soon as he entered the transfer portal this spring. He announced Nebraska was in his final five schools, along with Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn and Ole Miss. As a sophomore, McGowens shot 36% from the floor, 31% from 3 and 72% from the line. He scored 33 points in a win over Louisville as a freshman, then scored 30 a few days later.

With Nebraska’s one open scholarship, they are likely to bring in a big man. Hoiberg hinted on the radio this week NU could potentially bring in some more "size and physicality." NU has recently been in contact with Trey Murphy III, a 6-foot-8 transfer forward from Rice, as well as 6-foot-11 center Jeff Otchere from Stony Brook. NU could also bring in Adama Sanogo, a 4-star center from New York who put Nebraska in his final 10 schools on Twitter this week.

Photos: Leading scorers for Nebraska men's basketball since 2000

Who has paced the Nebraska offense over the last several years? Find out in our gallery of the Huskers' top scorers since the turn of the millennium. 

Chris Heady covers Husker football and is the Nebraska men's basketball beat writer. He started at The World-Herald in 2017. Follow him on Twitter @heady_chris. Email: chris.heady@owh.com.

