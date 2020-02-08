Dachon Burke

Dachon Burke drives to the basket between Iowa's Luka Garza and Joe Wieskamp. Iowa handed Nebraska it's worst loss of the season.

IOWA CITY — No. 17 Iowa never trailed and left no doubt in a 96-72 revenge win over Nebraska on Saturday night.

The loss is Nebraska’s largest of the season. They are now 7-16 on the year, and have lost eight straight.

The Hawkeyes dominated in the first 10 minutes of both halves behind a career-high 30 points from Joe Wieskamp. The sophomore guard tallied up 17 points in the first seven minutes of the second half as Iowa took a 11-point halftime lead to as many as 33. The Huskers were out-scored 37-18 in the final 20 minutes while the Hawkeyes shot 70% from the floor.

All-American candidate Luka Garza scored 22 points and was 9 of 13 from the floor.

Cam Mack returned to the starting line up with 13 points, four rebounds and three assists. Jervay Green added 18 points, 11 in the first half. Haanif Cheatham did not score in 15 minutes of play, and was helped off the floor in the second half with an apparent calf injury.

Most of Nebraska’s success in the first game between these two teams — a 76-70 Husker win — came from bothering Hawkeye shooters at the 3-point line. Iowa made just four in 40 minutes in Lincoln.

They matched that in the first four minutes on Saturday, knocking in four of their first five attempts to take a 15-2 lead out of the gate.

The Hawkeyes made seven of their first 10 total shots, led by as many as 16 at 25-9, all while Nebraska floundered on the offensive end. But Iowa then missed 11 straight shots — culminating in a eight minute scoring drought — all but asking Nebraska to come back.

The Huskers dipped their toe in the pool, missing six of their first seven shots of the game, then found a rhythm with high ball screens for Mack against Iowa’s zone. He often found Green in the short corner, and the junior college All-American took advantage, scoring 11 points in the first half with five assists.

Green made Nebraska’s only 3-pointer of the half (they went 1 for 10) in the corner to pull the Huskers back to 36-30. Iowa kicked the third-most efficient offense in the country back into gear for the final five minutes, making six of nine shots.

CJ Fredrick, who missed the first game last month, made a guarded 3-pointer at the buzzer for 41-30 at the break. He finished with six points.

Wieskamp scored seven points in 56 seconds to start the second and set the tone for the entire half. Iowa made nine of its first 12 shots, out-scored NU 25-8 and led by 22 with 13 minutes left.

For the second straight game, Nebraska was out-scored by 15 points or more in the first 10 minutes of the second half.

After a timeout, Hoiberg benched his starters, playing with freshmen Akol Arop and Charlie Easley, Matej Kavas, Green and Thorbjarnarson for a stretch. Wieskamp hit back-to-back 3-pointers to go over his career high for a 26-point lead.

It ended up at 38 after Fran McCaffery put in his benchwarmers, Austin Ash banging in two 3-pointers for the 38-point lead with six minutes left.

Iowa scored 53 points in the second half.

