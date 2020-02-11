LINCOLN — Nebraska had a chance to win at No. 9 Maryland on Tuesday night, but Cam Mack’s game-winner was blocked by Jalen Smith with three seconds left, and NU fell 72-70. 

A 12-2 Husker run midway through the second half changed the game from a blowout to a thriller. After a dreadful first half, trailing by 13 at the break, Nebraska made seven of nine shots to start the second and pulled within two points at 56-54. 

Maryland responded with an 8-0 run, but NU whittled that back down to a four-point game with two minutes left. 

Daryll Morsell hit his 12th 3-pointer of the season, but Kevin Cross answered for 71-67 with 37 seconds left. NU then turned Maryland over in the backcourt, and Haanif Cheatham went to the line and knocked in one free throw for a one-score game.  

Eric Ayala missed the front end of a one-and-one, giving Nebraska the chance to tie, but Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon had Jalen Smith foul Cam Mack with 12 seconds left. 

Mack made both, then after another missed Maryland free throw, got the ball with a chance to score. He drove down the line, met Smith in the air, and was blocked, the ball falling into a gold jersey and the Terrapins avoiding the loss. 

Haanif Cheatham played through a calf injury with a team-high 20 points. Thorir Thorbjarnarson scored 15. Matej Kavas added 11 off the bench.

As a team, Nebraska (7-17) struggled from 3-point range again, shooting just 7 of 33 from behind the arc. 

Smith finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds.

The loss is Nebraska’s ninth straight. 

We'll have more on the game later tonight on Omaha.com and in tomorrow's paper.

