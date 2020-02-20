LINCOLN — Nebraska lost its school-record 11th straight game on Thursday night, 86-65 Michigan State.
The Huskers were within three points at halftime, but yet again blew it in the second half, getting outscored 47-29 by the Spartans.
Dachon Burke scored a team-high 21 for Nebraska, 18 in the second half. Yvan Ouedraogo added 10 points, eight in the second half.
NU was just 9 of 32 (28%) from the field in the second 20 minutes, and 3 of 18 from 3-point range.
Michigan State survived 22 turnovers. They outrebounded the smaller Nebraska 51-26 and got 36 points from the bench. Cassius Winston led the Spartans with 23 points. Four other Spartans scored in double digits, including Gabe Brown with 17.
Nebraska is now 7-19 on the year with five regular-season games remaining.
Michigan State knocked down nine first-half 3-pointers and outrebounded Nebraska 28-13 but led by only three at the break thanks to 18 first-half points from Burke. Nebraska — first in the Big Ten in turnover margin — forced 12 first-half Spartan turnovers and made the most of the extra possessions, hitting 41% of its shots with 18 points in the paint.
NU punched first with a 13-2 run to take a 15-9 lead. Michigan State hit back with an 11-0 run led by Winston and ended up taking a seven-point lead with five minutes left in the first half.
Then Burke caught fire and nailed three 3-pointers in succession from the right wing to tie the game at 36-36 with under a minute left. Aaron Henry’s wing triple out of a timeout put the Spartans up by three at half.
Burke ran to the locker room 6 of 11 from the floor with a career-high four 3-pointers.
With Burke on the bench to start the half, Nebraska struggled out of the break for the third time in four games, missing 9 of its first 11 shots. The Huskers forced four 3-pointers that missed, missed three point-blank layups and threw the ball away three times.
Three more Michigan State turnovers and three buckets — including a dunk from Yvan Ouedraogo — pulled it to 48-46. The freshman center scored eight points in the second 20 minutes.
But Michigan State then outscored NU 30-12 over the next 10 minutes. The Spartans took a 12-point lead on a 11-1 run over the next four minutes, while NU missed five of six shots.
The only offense NU could find was with Burke or Ouedraogo, with Cam Mack and Thorir Thorbjarnarson near-no shows. Mack scored just two points on 1 of 8 shooting. Thorbjarnarson was 1 of 8 with three points.
The game got out of hand late with a variety of missed calls, no calls and complaints from both coaches that culminated in Fred Hoiberg lecturing an official on the court for almost 30 seconds, and a Jervay Green technical with NU down 14.
Two free throws and two buckets later, it was a 20-point game and the Pinnacle Bank Arena cleared out.
The Spartans' Jack Hoiberg, Fred’s son, knocked in a jumper with three minutes left. He also recorded the first start of his career.
Nov. 5: UC Riverside 66, NU 47
Nov. 9: Southern Utah 79, NU 78 (2OT)
Nov. 15: NU 90, South Dakota State 73
Nov. 22: NU 93, Southern 86 (OT) Cayman Islands Classic
» Nov. 25: NU 82, Washington State 71
» Nov. 26: George Mason 85, NU 66
» Nov. 27: NU 74, South Florida 67 Big Ten/ACC Challenge
» Dec. 4: Georgia Tech 73, NU 56
Dec. 7: Creighton 95, NU 76
Dec. 13: Indiana 96, NU 90 (OT)
Dec. 15: NU 70, Purdue 56
Dec. 21: North Dakota 75, NU 74
Dec. 29: NU 73, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 52
Jan. 3: Rutgers 79, NU 62
Jan. 7: NU 76, Iowa 70
Jan. 11: Northwestern 62, NU 57
Jan. 14: Ohio State 80, NU 68
Jan. 18: Indiana 82, NU 74
Jan. 21: Wisconsin 82, NU 68
Jan. 25: Rutgers 75, NU 72
Jan. 28: Michigan 79, NU 68
Feb. 1: Penn State 76, NU 64
Feb. 8: Iowa 96, NU 72
Feb. 11: Maryland 72, NU 70
Feb. 15: Wisconsin 81, NU 64
Feb. 20: Michigan State, 7:30 p.m. (FS1)
Feb. 24: at Illinois, 7 p.m. (BTN)
Feb. 27: Ohio State, 8 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)
March 1: Northwestern, 3:15 p.m. (BTN)
March 5: at Michigan, 5:30 p.m. (FS1)
March 8: at Minnesota, noon (BTN)
The Scott Frost saga would prove to be one of the most remarkable sports stories in many years in Nebraska, an epic tale playing out over 79 days in Orlando, Lincoln and other locales from Pennsylvania to California. This six-part series — written by Henry Cordes and illustrated by Matt Hane…
How stocked is Nebraska at each position? Reference our scholarship distribution chart for the Husker football team indicating how many players hold scholarships at each position, arranged by their year in school.
In a historic series, The World-Herald honors Nebraska's all-time greatest athletes. The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the pas…
Big Red Today emails
Daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.