LINCOLN — In what is shaping up to be one of the worst seasons in Nebraska basketball history on paper, sophomore guard Cam Mack is making his mark on the Big Ten in his first season.
Mack — a junior college transfer in his first year with Fred Hoiberg — is averaging 13.6 points per game, with 6.8 assists and 4.7 rebounds. In the Huskers’ last four losses to Indiana, Wisconsin, Rutgers and Michigan, he’s added a headband to his wardrobe and upped his game even more, scoring 18 per game while averaging seven assists, shooting 45% from the floor and 51.9% from 3-point range. He’s made nine of his past 12 3-point attempts.
At his current pace, Mack is slated to score 421 points, with 145 rebounds and 210 assists this season with 10 games remaining. He’d finish second in school history in assists per game, and total assists in a season.
That trio of statistics is pretty rare among sophomores in college basketball. Only 14 sophomores in the past 30 years have scored more than 420 points with more than 145 rebounds and more than 210 assists. Of those 14, eight were selected in the first round of the NBA draft. Four were lottery picks.
Should Mack continue his pace and finish with those numbers, he’d join names like Ja Morant, Michael Carter-Williams, Jason Kidd, Kris Dunn, Jarrett Jack and Greivis Vasquez.
Morant was the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft out of Murray State and is currently on his way to rookie of the year honors this season. As a sophomore, he dished out 331 assists with 808 points and 188 rebounds. Morant was the first player ever to average 20 points and 10 assists per game in a season. Kidd — later the No. 2 pick in 1994 draft and a 10-time All-Star — scored 500 points with 272 assists and 207 rebounds as a sophomore at California. He also left two years early for the NBA.
Those two are on the high end. Mack's season would be most statistically similar to Jack, who as a sophomore 2003-04, led Georgia Tech to the title game. That season, Jack scored 474 points, with 213 assists and 185 rebounds.
