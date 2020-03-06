LINCOLN — Under first-year coach Fred Hoiberg, Nebraska announced this basketball season had the highest attendance in Pinnacle Bank History, with an average of 15,651 fans per game.
Scanned ticket totals show that number is inflated by about 41%.
Actual attendance during Nebraska's 17 home games (including the exhibition) averaged 9,219, according to scanned ticket totals released Friday by the athletic department.
The most-attended game was Jan. 3 against Rutgers, when 11,142 fans showed up. At that time, Nebraska had beaten Purdue at home and hope bubbled for a promising season. There were 15,024 tickets sold for that game. Nebraska lost 79-62.
The second most-attended came a month later against No. 24 Penn State, a 6 p.m. Saturday tip that brought in 11,016 fans. About 16,000 tickets were sold for that game, despite the fact the Huskers were on a six-game skid. NU lost that game 76-64.
The least-attended game (aside from the exhibition) was Nebraska’s win over Purdue on Dec. 15, in part because of a dangerous snowstorm that hit during peak travel time for the 3 p.m. Sunday tip.
Conference games brought in an average of 9,674 fans, while nonconference games averaged 8,570.
The 5-11 record at PBA is the worst in the arena’s seven-year history. Nebraska is currently on a 15-game losing streak and will play at Minnesota on Sunday in the regular-season finale.
I purchased tickets for myself and three grandsons to attend Ohio State game as a Christmas gift. For us, it was a pretty expensive gift. I thought it would be an exciting event to share with the grandkids. Instead, Nebraska just went through the motions. I was really disappointed that what was supposed to be a resurgent basketball team turned out to be worse than anything we could have seen for years. I won't spend another dime until Nebraska and its high-priced coach actually demonstrate that they can produce a team with the capacity to win.
