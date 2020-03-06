Pinnacle Bank Arena

Nebraska sold a lot of basketball tickets this season, but the actual attendance figures were about 41% lower.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Under first-year coach Fred Hoiberg, Nebraska announced this basketball season had the highest attendance in Pinnacle Bank History, with an average of 15,651 fans per game.

Scanned ticket totals show that number is inflated by about 41%.

Actual attendance during Nebraska's 17 home games (including the exhibition) averaged 9,219, according to scanned ticket totals released Friday by the athletic department.

The most-attended game was Jan. 3 against Rutgers, when 11,142 fans showed up. At that time, Nebraska had beaten Purdue at home and hope bubbled for a promising season. There were 15,024 tickets sold for that game. Nebraska lost 79-62.

The second most-attended came a month later against No. 24 Penn State, a 6 p.m. Saturday tip that brought in 11,016 fans. About 16,000 tickets were sold for that game, despite the fact the Huskers were on a six-game skid. NU lost that game 76-64.

The least-attended game (aside from the exhibition) was Nebraska’s win over Purdue on Dec. 15, in part because of a dangerous snowstorm that hit during peak travel time for the 3 p.m. Sunday tip.

Conference games brought in an average of 9,674 fans, while nonconference games averaged 8,570.

The 5-11 record at PBA is the worst in the arena’s seven-year history. Nebraska is currently on a 15-game losing streak and will play at Minnesota on Sunday in the regular-season finale.

Made with Flourish

Photos: Nebraska basketball falls to Northwestern

1 of 23

chris.heady@owh.com, 402-444-1201,

twitter.com/heady_chris

Chris Heady covers Husker football and is the Nebraska men's basketball beat writer. He started at The World-Herald in 2017. Follow him on Twitter @heady_chris. Email: chris.heady@owh.com.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started