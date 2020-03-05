LINCOLN — Nebraska point guard Cam Mack will not play in Thursday's game against No. 25 Michigan.
Mack's suspension was announced about one hour before tipoff in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Mack, a sophomore, averages 11.9 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 6.3 assists. He did not travel to Illinois for a Feb. 24 matchup due to an illness. Nebraska lost 71-59.
In his absence Thursday, Nebraska will have just eight scholarship players. Mack scored in double digits in 14 straight games between Dec. 4 and Jan. 28, then hit a rut when he scored just 14 points in three games, shooting 5 of 31 from the field. He’s averaged 12.5 points in his last two outings, with a 13-point, 7-assist game against Northwestern.
Nebraska has lost a school-record 14 straight games. The final game of the regular season is Sunday at Minnesota.
This is the fourth time this season Mack has been disciplined by the coaching staff, but the first time he’s been held out of a full game. Hoiberg has benched Mack from starting three different games for a variety of reasons, the most common one being late to either a film session or the team bus.
Will they lose without him?
Does this athletic program at Nebraska Lincoln REALLY intend to build a $155 million football field there?
OMG how stupid can the NU Board of Regents and the NU Athletic Department be?
