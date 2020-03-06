LINCOLN — Nebraska sophomore Cam Mack was cited Wednesday by Lincoln police on suspicion of negligent driving and leaving the scene of an accident.
A woman reported to police she was rear-ended near North 27th Street in Lincoln. According to her report to police, she slowed while a vehicle in front of her turned, and she was then struck from behind by a car Mack was driving.
The woman told police Mack then pulled around her and left the area. She followed Mack to a nearby business where they waited for police to arrive, but before they did, Mack left the scene.
The report states the crash caused $1,200 worth of damage to each car.
Police later located Mack at an apartment building, where he told police he didn’t think he hit anyone, so he continued on his way.
Mack was suspended for Nebraska’s Thursday night game at No. 25 Michigan for violation of team rules. It is unclear if the suspension was for the traffic incident. The Huskers lost 82-58.
Coach Fred Hoiberg said on his postgame radio show he expected Mack to travel with the team for the season finale at Minnesota on Sunday.
Nebraska is currently on a program-worst 15-game losing streak, and 7-23 on the year.
Mack has played in 28 games this season, and averages 11.9 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 6.3 assists.
