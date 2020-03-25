Nebraska-Kansas State basketball

Nebraska and Kansas State last met in 2011, with the Wildcats earning a 61-57 win.

 MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Nebraska and Kansas State men’s basketball are set to play three times over the next three seasons in three different locations, The World-Herald confirmed Wednesday.

The first matchup will be in Kansas City at the Sprint Center during the 2020-21 season. The 2021-22 matchup will be in Lincoln, and the year after will be in Manhattan, Kansas.

This is the first time the two teams have played since Nebraska left the Big 12 following the 2010-11 season. The last matchup was in Lincoln, when KSU won 61-57. The two teams have a lengthy history dating back to the days of the Big Eight.

After NU left the Big 12, Kansas State hired Bruce Weber. In eight seasons under Weber, K-State’s shared a conference title twice and made five NCAA tournaments, including an Elite Eight run in the 2017-18 season. The Wildcats were just 11-21 last year, Weber’s first losing season since 2014-15.

Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg is quite familiar with Kansas State — as a player at Iowa State and a coach of the Cyclones. He was 5-5 against the Wildcats as ISU’s coach from 2010 to 2015.

The game in Kansas City will be the first time Hoiberg’s coached in the Sprint Center since winning the Big 12 tournament in 2013 and 2014. Nebraska played in Kansas City in the final year of the Tim Miles era, beating Missouri State and losing to Final Four-bound Texas Tech.

The three-game series is the second time in recent years the Huskers have played a former Big Eight foe. NU played at Kansas in 2016 and lost by 17, then hosted the Jayhawks the following year and lost 73-72.

chris.heady@owh.com, 402-444-1201,

Chris Heady covers Husker football and is the Nebraska men's basketball beat writer. He started at The World-Herald in 2017. Follow him on Twitter @heady_chris. Email: chris.heady@owh.com.

