LINCOLN -- Nebraska was out-manned and out-muscled by Rutgers inside PBA on Friday night, beaten and bullied in a 79-62 loss.
Myles Johnson scored 18 points with 14 rebounds. The Scarlet Knights out-rebounded the Huskers 48-31, shot 54% from the floor and feasted inside with 52 points in the paint.
Nebraska shot just 32%, the worst shooting performance in a month. Cam Mack, who spent part of the game in the locker room with an apparent head injury, scored 11 with 6 assists and 5 rebounds. Haanif Cheatham scored a team-high 16.
The story of the game was the rim, where Rutgers dominated. The Scarlet Knights (11-3, 2-1) missed just 15 shots in the first half but collected 9 of those. They worked inside out, but rarely needed a jump shot.
Nebraska (6-8, 1-2) couldn’t punch back inside, and couldn’t keep up with outside shooting, missing 23 3-point shots and making just 8 total from deep.
Nebraska trailed 41-28 at halftime after an 18-1 Rutgers run broke the game open.
A pair of 3-pointers and fast-break scores from Mack and Thorir Thorbjarnarson forced Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell to call the first timeout with a 10-8 Husker lead. A Cheatham 3-pointer gave NU a 5-point lead, but then the Huskers missed 16 of its final 19 shots of the half, including 12 in a row, the final one bouncing off the side of the backboard on a corner 3-pointer by Dachon Burke.
Rutgers found holes in NU’s zone and fed 6-foot-10 Johnson, who had 10 points and 8 rebounds at the break. The lead ballooned to 12. Paul Mulchany was called for a foul, slammed the ball, then was given a technical and sparked something in NU. A Cheatham score inside pulled the game to 28-24.
Mack tried to tip a ball over Akwasi Yeboah’s head at the 4-minute mark, but clocked heads with Yeboah instead, the two bouncing off each other onto the hardwood. Refs stopped play. Mack was on the ground for about a minute, then walked straight to the locker room with NU down 30-24.
Rutgers out-scored Nebraska 11-4 the rest of the half in an ugly final few minutes, the Scarlet Knights posterizing Huskers in the lane and NU flailing on the way to the ground on attempted layups. Caleb McConnell made a buzzer-beating 15-footer to seal the 13-point lead.
Mack took some pills with a cup of water on the bench at halftime, then started the second half.
The Huskers didn’t make up much ground early, missing six of their first seven shots including two 3-pointers that didn’t graze the rim. Yeboah also returned for Rutgers. He drove straight to the block, scored and put Rutgers up 47-33 before the under 16 minute timeout.
Shaq Carter scored with a foul on Thorbjarnarson, missed the free throw, but that was rebounded by Carter, who missed, then rebounded by Younger, who scored for the 4-point possession. Rutgers’ bench flexed at Husker players as the walked to the bench after Hoiberg’s first timeout of the half.
Kavas took out frustrations with an intentional foul on Johnson on the first play out of a timeout. Johnson missed both -- but dunked in Kevin Cross’ face on the next possession for revenge, giving Rutgers their biggest lead of the half 58-38.
Kavas’ next shot bounced so hard off the rim it jumped over the backboard, Nebraska’s 16th missed 3-pointer of the day.
It never got prettier from there. Up next for NU is Iowa next Tuesday.
