...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON...
.GUSTY SOUTHERLY WINDS COMBINED WITH LOW HUMIDITY AND DRY GRASSES
WILL CREATE DANGEROUS FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ACROSS PARTS OF
SOUTHEASTERN NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA. TEMPERATURES IN THE
UPPER 60S TO LOWER 70S COMBINED WITH HUMIDITIES AROUND 20 PERCENT
AND WIND GUSTS AROUND 35 MPH WILL MAKE ANY FIRES THAT START HARD
TO CONTROL.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...
* AFFECTED AREA...IN IOWA, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 069 POTTAWATTAMIE,
FIRE WEATHER ZONE 079 MILLS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 080 MONTGOMERY,
FIRE WEATHER ZONE 090 FREMONT AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 091 PAGE.
IN NEBRASKA, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 051 SAUNDERS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE
052 DOUGLAS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 053 SARPY, FIRE WEATHER ZONE
066 LANCASTER, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 067 CASS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE
068 OTOE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 088 JEFFERSON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE
089 GAGE, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 090 JOHNSON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 091
NEMAHA, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 092 PAWNEE AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 093
RICHARDSON.
* WINDS...SOUTH 20 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 20 PERCENT.
* IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL GROW QUICKLY AND SPREAD
RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING SHOULD BE POSTPONED.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS
ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF
STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN
CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR.
&&
Dachon Burke and Cam Mack traveled to Minnesota for Nebraska's regular season finale on Sunday. Both are now on their way back to Lincoln, Fred Hoiberg said.
LINCOLN — Nebraska guards Cam Mack and Dachon Burke have been suspended indefinitely, coach Fred Hoiberg announced in a call to reporters Saturday morning.
Hoiberg called the decision difficult and frustrating, but necessary to build the culture he wants in Lincoln.
"We're trying to create a culture here that can breed long-term success," Hoiberg said. "If there's some pain in the short term to help with the long term, then those are things that have to happen. I'm very excited about our future, I'm very optimistic about things getting turned around quickly, and sometimes it takes some painful moments to get there."
Hoiberg said the future of both players with the program is unclear. Mack is a sophomore, Burke is a junior. Hoiberg will meet with every player at the end of the season. That's when a decision on if Burke and Mack will remain with the program will be made.
"There will be a lot to discuss," Hoiberg said.
This is the fifth time this season Mack's been disciplined by the coaching staff. Nebraska’s starting point guard did not travel for Thursday night’s game at No. 25 Michigan and was suspended for violation of team rules. The Huskers lost their 15th straight game 82-58.
This is Burke's first suspension. The junior transfer from Robert Morris has appeared in 29 games, starting 27 of those.
This second straight suspension for Mack comes after a traffic accident Mack was involved in while in Lincoln the day Nebraska traveled to Ann Arbor. Around noon on Wednesday — after Nebraska’s morning practice — a woman reported to police she was rear-ended near North 27th street in Lincoln. According to the police report, she slowed while a car in front of her turned, and she was then struck from behind by a car Mack was driving. The woman told police Mack then pulled around her and left the area. She followed Mack to a nearby business where they waited for police to arrive, but before they did, Mack left the scene.
The report states the crash caused $1,200 worth of damage to each car. Police located Mack at an apartment building “a few hours later,” where he told police he didn’t think he hit anyone, so he continued on his way. Mack was cited by Lincoln police for suspicion of negligent driving and leaving the scene of an accident.
Mack, a 6-foot-2 sophomore, has appeared in 28 games this season, and averages 11.9 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 6.3 assists.
Burke averages 12.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists.
"There is frustration. We've been supported so well by our fans all season. And we want to put a product out on the floor that our fans can be proud of," Hoiberg said. "But with every decision that has been made, it's been made in the best interest of the program, as difficult as these decisions are."
1 of 23
Nebraska's Dachon Burke scores past Northwestern's Pat Spencer.
Nov. 5: UC Riverside 66, NU 47
Nov. 9: Southern Utah 79, NU 78 (2OT)
Nov. 15: NU 90, South Dakota State 73
Nov. 22: NU 93, Southern 86 (OT) Cayman Islands Classic
» Nov. 25: NU 82, Washington State 71
» Nov. 26: George Mason 85, NU 66
» Nov. 27: NU 74, South Florida 67 Big Ten/ACC Challenge
» Dec. 4: Georgia Tech 73, NU 56
Dec. 7: Creighton 95, NU 76
Dec. 13: Indiana 96, NU 90 (OT)
Dec. 15: NU 70, Purdue 56
Dec. 21: North Dakota 75, NU 74
Dec. 29: NU 73, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 52
Jan. 3: Rutgers 79, NU 62
Jan. 7: NU 76, Iowa 70
Jan. 11: Northwestern 62, NU 57
Jan. 14: Ohio State 80, NU 68
Jan. 18: Indiana 82, NU 74
Jan. 21: Wisconsin 82, NU 68
Jan. 25: Rutgers 75, NU 72
Jan. 28: Michigan 79, NU 68
Feb. 1: Penn State 76, NU 64
Feb. 8: Iowa 96, NU 72
Feb. 11: Maryland 72, NU 70
Feb. 15: Wisconsin 81, NU 64
Feb. 20: Michigan State 86, NU 65
Feb. 24: Illinois 71, NU 59
Feb. 27: Ohio Sate 75, NU 54
March 1: Northwestern 81, NU 76 (OT)
March 5: at Michigan, 5:30 p.m. (FS1)
March 8: at Minnesota, noon (BTN)
