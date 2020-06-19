Nebraska made quick work filling the void left by Kobe King.

The Huskers received a commitment from Elijah Wood, who was originally in the 2021 class but will reclassify to 2020 and join Nebraska's roster this summer. Wood announced his decision about five hours after the Huskers announced King wouldn't enroll at Nebraska.

Wood is a three-star combo guard from Potomac, Maryland, who attended the Hargrave Military Academy in Virginia. He held offers from Ole Miss, Rhode Island, Tulane, Auburn and Colorado State. Wood was previously committed to Rhode Island but decommitted in April. He'll be immediately eligible for next season.

His commitment means Nebraska's roster is now full yet again with 13 scholarships. 

