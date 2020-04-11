Green

Former Nebraska basketball player Jervay Green is transferring to Pacific.

Former Nebraska basketball player Jervay Green is transferring to Pacific.

Green, who played one season for the Huskers after transferring from Western Nebraska Community College, announced his decision Saturday on Twitter.

As a junior at NU last season, Green played in 28 games, starting 15, and averaged 8.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.​

