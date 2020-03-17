Nebraska enters its second straight offseason in search of transfer talent.
Fred Hoiberg’s first season ended on a 17-game losing streak. From guard to post, from finishing at the rim to knocking down open jumpers, Nebraska had deep deficiencies that led to the program-record 25 losses.
Next year, the Huskers will receive help from sit-out transfers Dalano Banton, Derrick Walker and Shamiel Stevenson.
But that alone may not be enough, which is why Hoiberg and assistant coach Matt Abdelmassih are back in search of help.
As of March 17, Nebraska currently has an overstacked deck with 14 players on scholarship and 13 spots. But it's still digging through the transfer portal looking for their next star.
Here are the transfers Nebraska has already landed, and who they are pursuing. At the bottom is Nebraska’s current roster.
Last updated: March 17
Committed to Nebraska
Kobe Webster is a 6-foot, 170-pound point guard from Western Illinois. He committed to Nebraska on March 15. He met with Hoiberg and Abdelmassih in his hometown of Indianapolis before the Big Ten tournament. There, Hoiberg asked Webster to come be Nebraska’s next point guard. Webster said he couldn’t pass that up. He is immediately eligible to play for his senior season. He played three years at Western Illinois. He scored 17.1 points per game as a junior and 17.0 as a sophomore. He made 41.3% of his 3-point attempts as a junior, then 33.3% as a senior. He’s a career 42.5% shooter from the floor. His best game as a junior came against UNO, when he scored 40, making 15 of 24 shots and five 3-pointers.
Kobe King is a 6-foot-4, 205-pound guard who played three seasons at Wisconsin. He averaged 10.0 points amd 2.8 rebounds in 19 games during the 2019-20 season. He left Wisconsin in the middle of this season and committed to Nebraska in February. NU will submit a waiver for his immediate eligibility. If that is denied, he’ll sit out one year and have two seasons of eligibility. King was Wisconsin’s second-leading scorer this season until he left the program in late January, citing issues with the way coach Greg Gard ran the program. He told the Wisconsin State Journal he left because he felt like a “servant” at Wisconsin. King shot 45.9% from the floor this season and 25.0% from 3. He scored 24 against Indiana in an 84-64 win, 18 at Rutgers in a loss and 21 points in a one-point loss to Illinois. He was scoreless in 27 minutes in a loss at Purdue in his final game as a Badger.
Graduate transfers
Kevin Marfo was the nation’s leading rebounder in 2019-20, averaging 13.3 boards a game with 10.2 points. The 6-foot-8, 245-pound junior from Quinnipiac announced on March 14 he’d be transferring. Nebraska is in the mix with Texas Tech, San Diego State, Arizona State, Penn State, Wichita State, Louisville and others, he told Rivals. This is the second time Marfo has transferred. He began his college basketball career in the 2016-17 season at George Washington. He sat out the 2017-18 season on the Quinnipiac bench. The big man is immediately eligible to play next season. As a junior, Marfo had eight games with 15 or more rebounds, including 21 against Monmouth.
'Sit-out' transfers
Ed Crosswell is a 6-foot-8, 250-pound forward who scored 10.4 points a game with 7.6 rebounds as a sophomore at La Salle. The Philadelphia product told ESPN he’s heard from a bunch of Big East Schools, including Seton Hall, Providence and St. John’s. Crosswell played in 26 games as a sophomore, started 25, and shot 60.2% from the floor. He scored 24 points with 18 rebounds against Saint Louis on Jan. 29, and had 14 or more points five other times.
Erik Stevenson is a 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard from Wichita State. He scored 11.1 points with 4.7 rebounds as a sophomore last season. He told the Wichita Eagle last week the reason he chose to leave was a poor relationship with coach Greg Marshall. Nebraska will fight for Stevenson — who is from Lacey, Washington — with Washington, Gonzaga, Creighton, Texas, Seton Hall and Arkansas, among others, he told Rivals. Stevenson appeared in 68 games over the last two seasons for WSU. In his career, he shoots 35.4% from the floor, 29.1% from 3-point range and 78.5% from the foul line. He’s scored 20 or more points five times in his career, including 29 against Ole Miss and 27 at UCF in January.
Brycen Goodine is a former top-100 recruit from Massachusetts who is leaving Syracuse after one season. He averaged 1.9 points as a freshman in 23 games. On Feb. 8, the 6-foot-3 guard scored a game-winner with 1.5 seconds left to beat Wake Forest. The 6-foot-3 guard shot 30.0% from the floor and 3 for 23 from 3-point range. Nebraska is recruiting him, as are Providence, TCU, Memphis and Marquette, he told The Athletic.
Players currently on scholarship
Senior Kobe Webster***
Senior guard Dachon Burke
Senior guard Jervay Green
Senior guard Thorir Thorbjarnarson
Junior guard Cam Mack**
Junior forward Shamiel Stevenson*
Junior forward Derrick Walker*
Junior forward Teddy Allen***
Junior forward Lat Mayen***
Sophomore forward Kevin Cross
Sophomore forward Akol Arop
Sophomore forward Yvan Ouedraogo
Sophomore guard/forward Dalano Banton*
Sophomore Kobe King***
* Sit-out transfer from last season
** Declared for NBA draft, will keep eligibility
*** Newcomer for 2020-21 season
