Nebraska enters its second straight offseason in search of transfer talent.
Fred Hoiberg’s first season ended on a 17-game losing streak. From guard to post, from finishing at the rim to knocking down open jumpers, Nebraska had deep deficiencies that led to the program-record 25 losses.
Next year, the Huskers will receive help from sit-out transfers Dalano Banton, Derrick Walker and Shamiel Stevenson.
But that alone may not be enough, which is why Hoiberg and assistant coach Matt Abdelmassih are back in search of help.
As of March 22, after the transfers of Jervay Green and Dachon Burke, Nebraska currently has 12 players on scholarship and 13 spots. But it's still digging through the transfer portal looking for the next star.
Here are the transfers Nebraska has already landed, and who they have been in contact with. At the bottom is Nebraska’s current roster.
Last updated: March 30
Committed to Nebraska
Kobe Webster is a 6-foot, 170-pound point guard from Western Illinois. He committed to Nebraska on March 15. He met with Hoiberg and Abdelmassih in his hometown of Indianapolis before the Big Ten tournament. There, Hoiberg asked Webster to come be Nebraska’s next point guard. Webster said he couldn’t pass that up. He is immediately eligible to play for his senior season. He played three years at Western Illinois. He scored 17.1 points per game as a junior and 17.0 as a sophomore. He made 41.3% of his 3-point attempts as a junior, then 33.3% as a senior. He’s a career 42.5% shooter from the floor. His best game as a junior came against UNO, when he scored 40, making 15 of 24 shots and five 3-pointers.
Kobe King is a 6-foot-4, 205-pound guard who played three seasons at Wisconsin. He averaged 10.0 points amd 2.8 rebounds in 19 games during the 2019-20 season. He left Wisconsin in the middle of this season and committed to Nebraska in February. NU will submit a waiver for his immediate eligibility. If that is denied, he’ll sit out one year and have two seasons of eligibility. King was Wisconsin’s second-leading scorer this season until he left the program in late January, citing issues with the way coach Greg Gard ran the program. He told the Wisconsin State Journal he left because he felt like a “servant” at Wisconsin. King shot 45.9% from the floor this season and 25.0% from 3. He scored 24 against Indiana in an 84-64 win, 18 at Rutgers in a loss and 21 points in a one-point loss to Illinois. He was scoreless in 27 minutes in a loss at Purdue in his final game as a Badger.
Teddy Allen led all junior college scoring with 31.4 points per game. He shot 51% from the floor, 37% from 3 and 88% from the free throw line during one season at Western Nebraska Community College. Allen, formerly of Boys Town, was the Gatorade Player of the Year in Nebraska in 2017. He had stints at both West Virginia and Wichita State before ending up at WNCC. He committed to Nebraska in the winter and will have two years of eligibility.
Lat Mayen is a long 6-foot-9, 205-pound wing from Chipola College. He played one season at TCU, then scored 11.8 points with 8.4 rebounds in junior college. He shot 46% from the floor, 38% from 3 and 81% from the free throw line in 28 games.
'Sit-out' transfers
DJ Carton played in just 13 games at Ohio State, but was well on his way to a potential Big Ten freshman of the year honor. He stepped away from the game halfway through the season for mental health reasons. He entered his name in the transfer portal on Thursday, and Nebraska made contact hours later. Carton is a 6-foot-2 guard who scored 10.4 points per game with 3.0 assists and 2.8 rebounds. He shot 47% from the floor and 40% from 3-point range. His final game was a win over Northwestern on Jan. 26, when he scored 17 with four rebounds and three assists. His career high is 19 points, which he got in a loss at Minnesota. His best game might have been against Villanova, when he scored 11 with five assists and five rebounds in the upset win. Carton is a former four-star out of Iowa. He was rated the No. 34 player in the country by the 247Sports composite and the No. 4 point guard.
Landers Nolley II was one of the top freshman in the 2019-2020 season. The 6-foot-7, 230-pound wing scored 15.5 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists in one season at Virginia Tech. He appeared in 32 games and averaged 30.2 minutes. He's a 37% shooter from the floor, 31.6% from 3-point range. He knocks in 78% of his free throws. Nolley scored 30 in the season opener against Clemson. That remained his career high, though he scored 29 in a win over North Carolina State and 29 in a loss to Boston College. Nolley's been contacted by UCLA, Oregon, NC State, Creighton, Memphis and Seton Hall. He'd have three years of eligibility left.
Trey McGowens is a 6-foot-4 guard who scored 11.5 points per game with 3.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds as a sophomore at Pittsburgh. He entered the transfer portal on March 18, and told 247sports Nebraska contacted him almost immediately. McGowens played two seasons at Pitt. He shot 36% from the floor, 31% from 3 and 72% from the line as a sophomore. He scored 33 points in a win over Louisville as a freshman. He also scored 30 a few days later, making 18 of 19 free throws. McGowens put Nebraska in his top eight schools on Monday, along with TCU, Seton Hall, Auburn, Alabama, Xavier, Ole Miss and Arkansas.
Alan Griffin, a 6-foot-5 guard, scored 8.9 points per game as a sophomore at Illinois. He added 4.5 rebounds, and shot 48% from the floor. Griffin appeared in 58 games at Illinois over the past two seasons. He played 10 more minutes per game as a sophomore, and scored six more points a contest. Nebraska assistant Matt Abdelmassih offered Griffin — a New York native — a scholarship to St. John's a few years ago. His best game was a 24-point performance at Northwestern near the end of this season. He'll have two years of eligibility.
Tyrese Martin is a 6-foot-6 wing who appeared in 63 games over two seasons at Rhode Island. He scored 12.8 points with 7.1 rebounds in his sophomore year, shooting 43.3% from the floor and 32.1% from 3-point range. Martin scored 24 points with 16 rebounds in a 76-75 win over Fordham on Feb. 26. That night, he shot 10 of 18 from the floor. Martin scored 15 or more points 10 times last season. After entering the transfer portal, Martin told CBS he's been contacted by Nebraska, Oregon, Texas, Seton Hall, Creighton and Arizona State, among others.
Trey Murphy III is a 6-foot-8, 200-pound forward who is transferring from Rice. As a sophomore, Murphy scored 13.7 points per game with 5.5 rebounds. He shot 43.4% from the floor and 36% from 3-point range. Murphy was also an 82% free throw shooter. He scored 20 or more points seven times. Nebraska has been in contact with Murphy, as has UConn and Creighton.
Off the board
Ed Crosswell is a 6-foot-8, 250-pound forward who scored 10.4 points a game with 7.6 rebounds as a sophomore at La Salle. The Philadelphia product told ESPN he’d heard from a bunch of Big East Schools, including Seton Hall, Providence and St. John’s, as well as Nebraska. He committed to Providence on March 22. Crosswell played in 26 games as a sophomore, started 25, and shot 60.2% from the floor. He scored 24 points with 18 rebounds against Saint Louis on Jan. 29, and had 14 or more points five other times.
Malik Zachery of Chipola College was offered by Nebraska in early February. He 6-foot-2 point guard has three years to play. He's most recently been contacted by Buffalo and Cal. As a freshman, Zachery averaged 8.5 points per game with 5.8 assists and 3.9 rebounds. He played with Lat Mayen, a current Husker commit. He recently left Nebraska off his final few schools.
Brycen Goodine is a former top-100 recruit from Massachusetts who is leaving Syracuse after one season. He averaged 1.9 points as a freshman in 23 games. On Feb. 8, the 6-foot-3 guard scored a game-winner with 1.5 seconds left to beat Wake Forest. The 6-foot-3 guard shot 30.0% from the floor and 3 for 23 from 3-point range. Goodine committed to Providence on March 24.
Erik Stevenson is a 6-foot-3, 200-pound guard from Wichita State. He scored 11.1 points with 4.7 rebounds as a sophomore last season. He told the Wichita Eagle last week the reason he chose to leave was a poor relationship with coach Gregg Marshall. Nebraska showed an interest in Stevenson, but the Washington-native later told CBS his final five schools are Washington, Oregon, Gonzaga, Maryland and San Diego State. Stevenson appeared in 68 games over the last two seasons for WSU. In his career, he shoots 35.4% from the floor, 29.1% from 3-point range and 78.5% from the foul line.
Players currently on scholarship
Senior Kobe Webster***
Senior guard Thorir Thorbjarnarson
Junior guard Cam Mack**
Junior forward Shamiel Stevenson*
Junior forward Derrick Walker*
Junior forward Teddy Allen***
Junior forward Lat Mayen***
Sophomore forward Kevin Cross
Sophomore forward Akol Arop
Sophomore forward Yvan Ouedraogo
Sophomore guard/forward Dalano Banton*
Sophomore Kobe King***
* Sit-out transfer from last season
** Declared for NBA draft, will keep eligibility
*** Newcomer for 2020-21 season
The rehabilitation institute is bleeding to death and they keep reaching for the box of Band-Aids. You build a team with freshmen. They can lose 25 games just as easily as the clowns we watched last season. But if they have character and keep working, after two or three years you have something and it keeps sustaining itself. The Mayor of Loserville is determined to go for the quick fix and the hole he’s digging will just get deeper.
That wasn't true at Iowa State...UNLV even 20 years ago under Tark was successful with JUCO guys. Remember his nick name? The Father Flanagan of college coaches...countless coaches have utilized transfers to enhance of build their program. National runner-up Texas Tech had 2 prominent starters that were transfers. The roster at Nebraska was a mess. Miles was not a good recruiter. His 3 most successful season at NU, he depended greatly on transfers! I agree the right balance is important Larry. And there is high level talent in the Omaha Metro area like we haven't seen since the days Andre Woolridge, Terrance Badgett, Curtis Marshall, Erik Strickland, etc...
I do agree, whether freshman recruits or transfers...character is important. You need to build a culture that can keep a guy with the past of Teddy Allen in line BEFORE you take that chance. Cam Mack was seemingly a cancer. Better calculations must be made. Look, they all won't be choir boys...but the team culture must be strong!
What in the heck does this have to do with a university?
Most of these kids have been at multiple schools.
What a farce is big time college basketball.
It stinks to high heaven.
Rick, again with the broad false/inaccurate statements..." Most of these kids have been to multiple schools" That is an inaccurate statement and not true of ANY of the "targets" highlighted in this article. I am fine with any criticism of recruiting and building a program utilizing a high percentage transfers. Solid points can be made on the negatives. Larry and others have made some...But let's avoid painting with a broad brush...Not ALL kids have been to multiple programs(in fact the vast majority in the portal haven't), ALL transfers are NOT kids with problems or bad kids or weed smokers or whatever label you want to assign. I share some of your concern about the way Power 5 revenue sports have evolved on a number of fronts in the last 20 years, but our voices are lose their credibility if clear and accurate arguments aren't moved forward.
Does Hoiberg even try to recruit high school talent? I don't mean just make an offer but actually recruit and build a relationship.
Interesting (and hilarious) that Mike inserts the Father Flanagan reference since our all star addition Teddy Bear Allen spent a chunk of time there. Since Mike is big on history he should do a little research on a UNLV recruit named Lloyd Daniels. No matter, Allen has landed in the right place. And people wonder why I call UNL the rehabilitation institute.
You miss my point Larry...I cited an example from the last 25 years and one recently(Texas Tech) to illustrate that transfers and juco guys are not that uncommon to building or sustaining a basketball program(and most are good kids too!). Sure, there will be bad and guys that don't work out...I have conceded that point repeatedly. Teddy Allen is a huge risk, I agree. You need a strong locker room and strong peer leadership to bring in a guy like Allen in my opinion. It's a huge gamble! Will there be guys that can keep Allen in line? I am not so sure. I also agree you need to recruit high school players along with transfers. I think I have been pretty fair in my viewpoints. The observations that all transfers are problem guys, malcontents, pot smokers, class skippers or worse is not accurate and completely unfair. But hey, I guess it fits your agenda?
And yes, I am familiar with Lloyd Daniels...for every story you have like Daniels there are countless examples of transfers/juco guys who have joined programs, been valuable contributors and caused no problems. How about close to home? 3 of Nebraska's best players in the Miles era season were all transfers. Palmer Jr., Copeland and Petteway. Creighton had Marcus Foster and this year Denzel Mahoney. How about in B10this year? A great story for Wisconsin was Ohio State transfer Micah Potter. I could go on...but it won't matter will it Larry? Your viewpoint is the only one that matters, right?
I’ve never said my views are the only ones that matter in this forum. But because I’m outspoken and critical of the rehabilitation institute it really rubs folks the wrong way. What I cannot get around are facts that do not put us in a very good light. We are 9-15 under Frosty the Snowjob Man and two of his recruits were serial rapists. There was an obvious problem with weed before last season even started. Lincoln police were called to the same residence multiple times because of this. And the remedy seems to be that we must build a $155 million football facility, and do whatever we can to continue the sellout streak. Basketball was nothing short of a world class disaster. Now I’m going to tell you how a team goes 7-25 and finishes with a 17 game losing streak. That happens when you have a bunch of guys who are not dedicated to their craft. Thank goodness Mack, Green, and Burke have split. Why they were brought to Lincoln in the first place demonstrates to me a lack of good judgment by the staff. The coaching in both programs has been just abismal. Now most people are very forgiving and will want to give Frosty the Snowjob Man and Father Fred Flanagan a get out of jail free card. At a combined cost of 8.5 million I just can’t. I’m not calling for anyone to be fired. However I am lowering my standards. All I insist upon at this point is that they just don’t embarrass us any further. Most people who have lived in Nebraska for some time or who have followed the teams from afar have to admit they have never seen anything this bad. Someone else besides me will have to sugarcoat this mess. But there is a way out. Recruit guys who want to be college students, come from good families, and have a strong desire to improve as athletes. You may not win the Big Ten very much, but you will be proud to support and cheer for those kinds of players. Until that happens we are what we are. Stuck.
Some fair points in here Larry, however I am pretty sure nobody who posts here was a cheerleader of ignored the actions of the 2 players accused of rape or “happy” with the pit smoking incidents from Washington and Wandale Robinson over last summer...yours is not the only critical voice there. With regard to basketball...Burke and Green were Miles guys that Fred decided to give chances too. .I am not sure either was necessarily a bad kid and their troubles seemed to be more on the court related than off. Burke made a bad decision to miss curfew with Mack prior to Minnesota, but before that any criticism of him by staff was related to on court frustrations. I think both(with help of staff) just came to realization that they were not a fit at Nebraska. With Mack, it is a fair question. ? What warning signs were ignored? What adjustments should be made by Matt A. (Hoiberg’s transfer recruiting guru)? My only point is adding transfers can be done the right way and is done often and with success at many programs across the country. To paint the practice of recruiting transfer as something that will result in nothing but problems is not supported by fact in the overwhelming majority of cases.
sp ck didn't pick up pit smoking, meant pot smoking ;)
