LINCOLN — Penn State bulldozed Nebraska in the second half — taking a five-point halftime lead to 21 in the opening minutes — and left Lincoln with a 76-64 win.
The Nittany Lions shot 45% from the field, got 33 bench points and made 10 3-pointers.
Nebraska missed 12 layups, were 8-of-19 from the free-throw line and shot just 38% from the floor.
Haanif Cheatham scored a team-high 15 on 10 shots, while Thorir Thorbjarnarson added 12. Cam Mack did not start on Saturday after being late to a film session earlier this week and was held scoreless for the first time in his career. Mack was 0 for 6 from the floor with 1 rebound, 3 assists, 3 fouls and 3 turnovers. Charlie Easley started in Mack’s place and scored one point.
Cheatham scored 10 straight points to put the Huskers up 13-7 in the opening minutes. Then the drought that always hits struck Nebraska early and Penn State went on a 13-3 run and led by as many as seven. A dunk from Yvan Ouedraogo inside re-energized NU. Dachon Burke dunked on a take in the paint, hit a 12-foot jumper on the baseline, then a wing 3-pointer to pull NU back into the game at 30-29.
Myreon Jones dribbled off Thorbjarnarson’s foot in transition, but it was called off Penn State, which coach Pat Chambers couldn’t believe, leading him to run halfway to center court and pick up a technical.
But Thorbarjarnson made just one of the two free throws, then both Kevin Cross and Easley missed the front ends of a one-and-one in the final three minutes. Nebraska was 4 of 11 from the free throw line in the first half, missed out on five free points in the final three minutes, and trailed by five — 38-33 — at the break. The Huskers also missed 9 of 10 attempted layups in the first half.
But it really unraveled in the second. Penn State came right out, scored inside on their first three possessions, Nebraska turned it over three times and the Nittany Lions led by 13 after an alley-oop to Mike Watkins.
The Huskers coughed up possession five times in the first four minutes. Nebraska had 12 total turnovers, which turned into 13 Penn State points. Watkins rebounded his own miss and dunked over Ouedraogo, then hit a floater in the paint for a 53-37 lead, and for the seventh straight game, Nebraska fell behind by 14 or more.
That ballooned to 21 after a dunk and 3-pointer from Stevens. Hoiberg called a timeout as Stevens danced in Nebraska’s misery.
The game was over right there, with 13 minutes left. The Huskers didn’t do much to close the gap. They missed 15 of their first 20 shots of the half and often left Hoiberg — and Pinnacle Bank Arena — shaking their heads.
» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.
The Scott Frost saga would prove to be one of the most remarkable sports stories in many years in Nebraska, an epic tale playing out over 79 days in Orlando, Lincoln and other locales from Pennsylvania to California. This six-part series — written by Henry Cordes and illustrated by Matt Hane…
How stocked is Nebraska at each position? Reference our scholarship distribution chart for the Husker football team indicating how many players hold scholarships at each position, arranged by their year in school.
In a historic series, The World-Herald honors Nebraska's all-time greatest athletes. The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the pas…
Big Red Today emails
Daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.