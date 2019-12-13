Jervay Green

Jervay Green was averaging 10.3 points and 4.9 rebounds prior to his suspension.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Junior guard Jervay Green has been suspended indefinitely for a violation of team rules, Nebraska announced Friday.

Green has started all nine of Nebraska's games this season. He's averaging 10.3 points and 4.9 rebounds per game.

The Huskers tip off at Indiana at 7 p.m. Friday. Green is in Bloomington with the team. Friday was the final day of the first semester. 

The Huskers are now down to eight scholarship players. Freshman guard Samari Curtis told Fred Hoiberg last week he's going to transfer. Forward Shamiel Stevenson's immediate eligibility waiver was denied this fall. 

Originally from Denver, Green played for two seasons at Western Nebraska Community College. He was rated as one of the top junior college guards last season and was recruited hard by Tim Miles. When Hoiberg took over the job, Green was one of his first phone calls. Green ended up staying with the Huskers.

chris.heady@owh.com

twitter.com/heady_chris

Chris Heady

