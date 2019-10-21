...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 9:00 AM MONDAY THE STAGE WAS 26.1 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER REMAIN NEAR 26 FEET THROUGH THURSDAY.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS SUSTAINED AT 20 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS OF
45 TO 50 MPH EXPECTED.
* WHERE...MOST OF EASTERN NEBRASKA AND ALL OF SOUTHWEST IOWA.
* WHEN...UNTIL NOON CDT TUESDAY. THE STRONGEST WINDS WILL BE LATE
MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING.
* IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS.
TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY
RESULT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH
PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS.
&&
Shamiel Stevenson throws down an acrobatic dunk during Nebraska's "Opening Night" festivities.
LINCOLN — Nebraska has submitted a request to have junior Shamiel Stevenson immediately eligible, the forward confirmed Monday during the team’s media day.
Stevenson said he and the coaching staff feel good about the request and should hear back “pretty soon.”
Stevenson played two seasons at Pittsburgh, then transferred to Nevada midway through last season. After Eric Musselman left Nevada for the head coaching job at Arkansas, Stevenson transferred to Nebraska.
As it stands, Stevenson would have to sit out one semester of this season. If the request is granted he’d be able to play at the start of the season.
Stevenson said he’s been preparing during practices as if that will be the case.
“It’s a little frustrating, and I’m anxious to know what’s going on,” Stevenson said. “But I’m feeling good about it.”
With Stevenson, Nebraska would add a 6-foot-7, 245-pound wing who says he’s the best rebounder on the team. Stevenson averaged 8.5 points and 4.4 rebounds per game as a freshman at Pitt. His minutes dropped significantly his sophomore year, which led to the transfer to Nevada.
“I’m a versatile-type player, so I feel like I can do anything," Stevenson said. "Whatever the game's identity or whatever we need in the game, I can address it, whether it's rebounds, getting to the rim, defense."
