Nebraska basketball's losing streak reaches double digits as Brad Davison ties Badger record

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA HAS ISSUED A
* FLOOD ADVISORY FOR...
AN ICE JAM IN...
SOUTH CENTRAL DODGE COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA...
WESTERN DOUGLAS COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA...
NORTHEASTERN SAUNDERS COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA...
* UNTIL 500 PM CST SUNDAY.
* AT 500 PM CST, EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT REPORTED FLOODING FROM ICE JAM
BREAKING FREE NEAR BIG ISLAND ROAD AND INGLEWOOD IN SOUTHERN DODGE
COUNTY. RIVER FLUCTUATIONS OF 1 TO 2 FEET MAY BE POSSIBLE AS ICE
CONTINUES TO MOVE THROUGH THE RIVER. MINOR FLOODING ALONG THE
BANKS OF THE PLATTE RIVER DOWNSTREAM WILL BE POSSIBLE.
* SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE...
FREMONT, INGLEWOOD, LESHARA, CAMP EAGLE, FREMONT LAKES STATE
RECREATION AREA AND TWO RIVERS STATE RECREATION AREA.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLOOD ADVISORY MEANS RIVER OR STREAM FLOWS ARE ELEVATED, OR PONDING
OF WATER IN URBAN OR OTHER AREAS IS OCCURRING OR IS IMMINENT.
&&
Wisconsin guard Brad Davison scored 30 points, finishing 8 of 11 from 3-point range.
LINCOLN — Again, Nebraska trailed by just one point at halftime to Wisconsin.
And again, the Huskers gave up a huge run to start the second half, repeating the same outcome as Jan. 21 in Madison, losing 81-64 to the Badgers.
The loss is Nebraska’s 10th in a row — the longest losing streak for the program since the 1962-63 season when Fred Hoiberg’s grandfather, Jerry Bush, was head coach.
Brad Davison scored 30 points and tied a school-record with eight 3-pointers. Nate Reuvers battled foul trouble, but ended up with 13 points in 16 minutes.
Cam Mack and Dachon Burke played despite recovering from flu-like symptoms this week. Mack played 36 minutes with eight points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Haanif Cheatham led NU with 17 points. Burke added 10 points in 20 minutes.
Nebraska was eight of 25 from 3-point range, and shot 38% on the afternoon.
Wisconsin held a one-point advantage at halftime after a deep 3-pointer from Davison as time wound down. That put the Badgers up 39-38 at the break, the exact halftime score the last time these two teams.
Even with Mack ill, Burke recovering and Cheatham not 100% with a calf injury, the Huskers hung around in the first half. They led 15-12 at the under-12 timeout, getting a standing ovation from a pleased Pinnacle Bank Arena crowd after a step back 3-pointer from Mack. Burke hit his own 3-point step back, then Jervay Green joined the party with his own and NU led 24-17.
Wisconsin came out of the under-eight timeout and began to feed Micah Potter on the block. He scored 11 in the first half. He and Davison made up for Wisconsin’s overall sloppy half. They shot 10 for 14 in the first half. The rest of the Badgers were 5 for 16. Davison — suspended earlier in the year by the Big Ten — played the role of villain happily with 15 first-half points, getting booed when introduced pregame and applause when he subbed out.
Davison canned two jumpers — one in front of the Husker bench — to give Wisconsin just its fourth lead of the game at half.
The Badgers outscored Nebraska 20-3 to open the half in Madison.
It was 23-7 this time in the first seven minutes.
In that span, Wisconsin went on a 21-2 run, forced two frustrated Hoiberg timeouts and gave the Badgers a 61-45 lead. Nebraska missed 8 of 9 while Wisconsin made 5 of 7.
The first Hoiberg timeout came at 51-47. The next one followed back-to-back 3-pointers from Davison and Trice that pushed the lead to 57-45.
Trice added another triple for the 17-point lead. Saturday was the 10th straight game Nebraska’s fallen behind by 14 points or more.
A Thorbjarnarson corner 3-pointer stopped the bleeding by the under-12 timeout.
Nebraska missed 14 of its first 20 shots to open the half, but got two shots to go down while Wisconsin missed 6 of 7 and cut into the lead, trailing 65-55.
But Davison’s sixth and seventh 3-pointers pushed that lead back up to more than 15 and out of reach.
His eighth led to boos from the crowd, and both teams putting in subs with 44 seconds left.
Nebraska's next game is at home against Michigan State on Thursday.
>> Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald
The Scott Frost saga would prove to be one of the most remarkable sports stories in many years in Nebraska, an epic tale playing out over 79 days in Orlando, Lincoln and other locales from Pennsylvania to California. This six-part series — written by Henry Cordes and illustrated by Matt Hane…
How stocked is Nebraska at each position? Reference our scholarship distribution chart for the Husker football team indicating how many players hold scholarships at each position, arranged by their year in school.
In a historic series, The World-Herald honors Nebraska's all-time greatest athletes. The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the pas…
