Nebraska basketball's Dachon Burke has transferred to South Alabama, according to Jeff Goodman.

 KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD

Former Husker Dachon Burke has transferred to South Alabama, according to Jeff Goodman.

Burke will be eligible as a graduate transfer should he graduate in May or this summer, meaning he would be immediately eligible to play basketball in the 2020-21 season.

This past season at Nebraska, he appeared in 29 games, started 27 and scored 12.2 points per game.

Burke was suspended at the end of the season and didn’t play in the Big Ten tournament. He had transferred to Nebraska from Robert Morris in 2018 to play for Tim Miles. He sat one season, then played his junior year under new coach Fred Hoiberg.

