Cam Mack

Point guard Cam Mack did not travel with the team for Nebraska basketball’s game at Illinois on Monday, a source told the World-Herald.

 KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Point guard Cam Mack will not play in Nebraska's game at Illinois. He's out with an illness, the school announced on Twitter. 

The Huskers — amid a school-record 11-game losing streak — will be without its leading assist man, second-highest scorer and second-leading rebounder. 

Mack, a sophomore, averages 12 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 6.5 assists. 

Mack scored in double digits in 14 straight games between Dec. 4 and Feb. 1, but has struggled as of late. In four games between Jan. 18 and Jan. 28, he scored 18 points a game with 4.8 assists and 4 rebounds, shooting 45% from the field and 51% from 3-point range.

But in Nebraska’s last five losses, Mack’s disappeared, scoring just 5.6 points per game and shooting 20% from the floor. He’s made just two of his last 18 attempts from 3-point range.

With his absence, Nebraska will have eight scholarship players to rely on against Illinois, which tips at 7 p.m. Nebraska (7-19) has five games remaining on its schedule.

Meet the 2019-20 Nebraska men's basketball team

chris.heady@owh.com, 402-444-1201,

twitter.com/heady_chris

Tags

Chris Heady covers Husker football and is the Nebraska men's basketball beat writer. He started at The World-Herald in 2017. Follow him on Twitter @heady_chris. Email: chris.heady@owh.com.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started