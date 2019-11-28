Nebraska basketball celebrated Thanksgiving in the Cayman Islands on Thursday morning, and woke up to a commitment to its 2021 recruiting class.
Keisei Tominaga is a 6-foot-1 combo guard currently at Ranger College in Texas. He’s averaging 18 points per game for Billy Gilliespie’s team, and shooting 52% from 3-point range.
Originally from Japan, Tominaga averaged 39.8 points per game in the 2018 Japanese Winter Cup. He also played in the FIBA U18 Asian Championship with Japan in 2018, scoring 19.3 per game.
His father, Hiroyuki, played for the Japanese national team.
Keisei is the first commitment in Nebraska’s 2021 class.
