LINCOLN — December Letdowns, Episode V: The Fighting Hawks Fly.

Nebraska dropped another home game on Saturday evening with a sleepy effort in a sleepy arena, losing 75-74 to North Dakota, who is now 6-7 on the year.

Cam Mack scored a team-high 19. Matej Kavas made 4 3-pointers for 12 points. The Huskers shot 47% from the floor but found no offensive rhythm. and after back to back defensive efforts against Indiana and Purdue to compete, NU was a step behind North Dakota guard Marlon Stewart, who rattled off 23 points on 15 shots.

The non-conference loss is the fifth of the decade for Nebraska in games just before Christmas. The Huskers are now 5-7 on the year, with one non-conference game remaining on Sunday, Dec. 29.

Kavas’ fourth 3-pointer gave NU a lead at 71-69 with about 100 seconds left. An offensive rebound, score and free throw by De’Sean Allen-Eikens on the next possession gave UND the lead back at 72-71.

Kienan Walter got an offensive board on the next obsession and a put back for 74-71.

Mack countered with a 3 for 74-74. Out of a timeout with 26 seconds left, Allen-Eikens drove and got to the foul line with 7.3 seconds left. He made one, missed the second, Burke got the rebound and missed a fadeaway at the buzzer.

The first 20 minutes were a sleepy, uninspired effort from NU. North Dakota took a 10-8 lead in the opening minutes, then turned that into 17-10 on a 12-2 run.

Mack kept the Huskers close, with 10 first half points and two assists. A steal and dunk from Burke, who finished with 10, cut the lead down to two. But five first-half 3s from North Dakota had the Fighting Hawks up 35-30 at halftime.

Rebraca and Stewart combined for 24 of North Dakota’s points, shooting a combined 11 for 16 from the floor.

Hoiberg subbed 11 different times in the first half to find a working lineup. He just couldn’t find one.

North Dakota hit two 3-pointers in the opening five minutes — the second coming off an inbounds out of a timeout — to take a 46-39 lead.

A 3-pointer from Cross and lay in from Thorbjarnarson cut it to three again.

