MADISON, Wis. — Nebraska remains winless in road games after Wisconsin made a school-record 18 3-pointers Tuesday night to run away with an 82-68 win.
The Huskers were within one at halftime, but a 20-4 Wisconsin run to open the second half buried NU in a barrage of jumpers from deep, with eight Badgers making a triple. Brad Davison scored a team-high 14, 11 coming in the second half.
Dachon Burke scored a team-high 20 points with eight rebounds for Nebraska. Kevin Cross emerged from the bench for 17 points, and Cam Mack added 14 with seven rebounds and six assists.
The Huskers trailed by as many as 17 in the second half, but cut that to five on a late 10-0 run. But the NU defense — packed in tight to clog up the lane — couldn’t close out fast enough on a Badger team locked and loaded.
Wisconsin entered Tuesday eighth in the conference in 3-point percentage, and seventh in 3-pointers made.
But the rim looked like Lake Mendota — which surrounds campus — and every rock toss seemed to splash on Tuesday.
Nebraska is now 7-12 on the season and 2-6 in the Big Ten.
Previewing the clashing styles of slow vs. speed, Wisconsin (12-7, 5-3) missed its first shot as the shot clock expired.
Burke scored Nebraska’s first bucket with 25 seconds left on the shot clock.
And that was the story of the first 20 minutes. Wisconsin tried to throw it inside to guards posting up and slow the game to a crawl. Nebraska paid no mind to that, created offense inside and trailed by just one, 39-38, thanks to a Mack floater at the buzzer.
Wisconsin made six of its first 10 3s to take a 24-15 lead, forcing a timeout from Fred Hoiberg.
After that timeout, Hoiberg inserted Charlie Easley and Jervay Green and the Huskers shut Wisconsin down for five minutes. The Badgers missed five straight shots and turned it over three times, and the Huskers took a 25-24 lead after back-to-back 3-pointers from Mack.
Wisconsin coach Greg Gard called a timeout as Mack shot a pretend bow and arrow into the crowd.
Nebraska fell behind by four, but made eight of its final 10 shots in the final five minutes to stay within arm’s reach of the Badgers. Wisconsin made just two of its last six 3-point attempts of the half and was outscored in the paint by NU 18-12.
Mack scored 12 in the first half, despite making Hoiberg throw up his hands in frustration on a few possessions. Burke made 6 of 7 shots inside, including a dunk in traffic that quieted the Kohl Center crowd.
Davison hit two 3-pointers to open the second half and wake everyone back up. A long 2 from Nate Reuvers closed a 10-0 run in the first 2:10 for the Badgers, forcing Hoiberg to call a timeout with his team suddenly down 11.
Davison added a third 3-pointer for a 12-point Badger lead.
Those buckets from Davison unlocked the Badger offense, and Wisconsin outscored the Huskers 20-4 to start the second half. Nebraska missed six of its first seven shots and fell behind 59-42.
But the Huskers weren’t quite done yet. Cross scored six straight, then Burke shook a Badger in the lane for a score, and in the span of three minutes, NU was within five again.
The Huskers made 6 of 8 shots during that run, all in the lane, as they got to the rim and scored. But no fouls were called to the frustration of the Husker bench.
Wisconsin’s 3-point onslaught continued with D’Mitrik Trice hitting a walk-up 3 to make it 69-61 after Cross had cut it to 66-61.
Brevin Pritzl swished the Badgers’ 16th triple in front of the home bench for a 74-61 lead with 5:44 left, and Hoiberg called a dejected timeout.
Nebraska never got closer, unable to match the Badger shooting that crept out of nowhere and drowned the upset bid.
