The night of Nebraska’s program-worst 11th straight loss, a night that featured Fred Hoiberg’s feistiest moment with a referee and a repeat of so many second-half collapses this season, ended up becoming a break in the monotony of this lost season.
Smiles from Fred Hoiberg have been few since the loss to UC Riverside, which set the tone for the year.
After Nebraska’s 19th loss of the season, it was hard to wipe one off his face.
“This is pretty special,” the coach said, sitting at the postgame podium with his son, Jack. “This is a moment for all of us that I’m sure when we’re all sitting around, and hopefully (Jack) is coaching and I’m retired and drinking a beer, we’ll be talking about this moment.”
The rosy cheeks and butterflies of the feel-good father-son story do not completely wash away the frustration of another defeat. Hoiberg’s team had Michigan State right there — at 48-46 — with 15 minutes left. But the Huskers were outscored 38-19 the rest of the way, squandering another chance a marquee end-of-the-season win.
Nebraska got 21 points from Dachon Burke, 18 of which came in the first half. Yvan Ouedraogo finished with 10 points, eight in the second half. But those two couldn’t carry the weight of everyone else’s failures. Cam Mack scored just two points on 1 of 8 shooting. Thorir Thorbjarnarson was 2 of 11 from the floor. As a team, the Huskers shot 28% in the second half.
“When we have a bad stretch, we just stop playing,” Ouedraogo said. “That’s maybe the problem.”
But the story of the night was not on the court, but off.
Jack, a walk-on at Michigan State, started for the first time against his father. The decision was made by coach Tom Izzo two days ago.
“I said to myself, as a coach this day and age with the screwed-up social media and all the things, the coach can never do what he wants to do, he always has to do things for everybody else,” Izzo said. “And I told my staff, you know what, I think I’m going to start Jack because it’s the right thing to do.”
Izzo didn’t tell Hoiberg pregame. Wanted to keep it a secret. But that plan went kaput in Husker the locker room when a basketball staffer gave Hoiberg the starting lineup sheet like usual.
He went down the lineup. No. 5 Cassius Winston, No. 11 Aaron Henry, No. 23 Xavier Tillman, No. 25 Malik Hall.
Then there was No. 10.
“And I was like, 10? Who is 10?” Hoiberg said. “Then I realized, (shoot), that’s Jack.”
In the stands, one of Fred’s sons wore a Michigan State sweatshirt, the other a Husker sweatshirt over a Lincoln Pius T-shirt. Fred’s parents wore red. Fred’s in-laws wore green.
His wife, Carol — split in allegiances — wore a white shirt and black cardigan.
“I’m Switzerland,” she said.
Jack didn’t do much to open the game. Nebraska blitzed Michigan State in the opening minutes and led 15-9 after a 13-2 run.
The Spartans hit 7 of 10 shots to take a lead in the first half, then ran away with it in the second. With the Huskers down 21, Jack checked back in with 2:58 left. His father stood with his arms crossed on the other side of the court, still fuming at the inconsistencies of the foul calls.
Jack hit a long 2-point jumper. Then hit another in the final minute, toe right on the 3-point line, the exact shot his father has tried to completely eradicate from basketball.
“Two long twos, Jack,” Fred said at the postgame podium.
“Yeah I know. The midrange shot is his favorite shot,” Jack said.
Husker fans left Pinnacle Bank Arena in a huff, as they have so many times this season. Nebraska’s on pace to finish with the third- or fourth-worst winning percentage wise in a season in school history. A loss on Tuesday against Illinois would be the first time the program has lost 20 games.
Fred’s smiles postgame don’t mean he’s not frustrated, too.
“We are where we are,” he said. “It’s just the frustration of not being able to pull together and hang in there when we go through tough stretches.”
But the Hoiberg family and Izzo may have given those same fans a reminder of what’s important. And though an upset Thursday could’ve massaged the immediate need for this team to get a win for the second time in 2020, the night will long be remembered for rare moments of humanity that poke into sports.
When Fred and his son left the podium, they were joined by Carol. The three walking down the hallway, two parents and a college student playing a quick game of catchup before Jack caught a flight back to school.
Two BTN cameras followed the trio. Fred put his hand around his son’s neck. Carol beamed.
“Blood is thicker than water,” Izzo said.
Jervay Green reacts after having an offensive charge called on him. "Oh my God," Jervay exclaimed as soon as the foul was called.
