LINCOLN — It took two overtimes, but Southern Utah became the second team in a row to come into Pinnacle Bank Arena and knock off Nebraska, earning a 79-78 win.
Nebraska is now 0-2 on the season to start the Fred Hoiberg era. It is the first time Nebraska’s lost two straight games to start the season since 1987.
NU led by as much as 14 points in the first half, but a variety of defenses by SUU — zone, full-court press, man-to-man — threw Nebraska off enough to keep the game close.
Kevin Cross scored a team-high 19 points and Jervay Green added 18 points. Cam Mack nearly had a triple double again, with 13 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds.
Nebraska was down one with 16.5 seconds when Mack was fouled in the lane with five seconds left. He had the chance to tie or win the game at the free throw line.
He missed both.
Hoiberg called a timeout after Dwayne Morgan’s first free throw and set up a final play. After Morgan made it 69-66, Nebraska rushed down the court, and Green hit a 25-footer at the buzzer to force overtime.
Both teams were a mess in overtime, shooting a combined 2 for 10 from the floor with two turnovers each.
Locked at 72, Nebraska got the ball with 30 seconds left. Out of a timeout, Mack split the top two defenders and threw a lob to Green, who mishandled the pass and gave SUU the ball back.
After a timeout, the Dre Martin came off a high ball screen, but his floater bounced off and we went to a second overtime.
Nebraska missed three straight free throws in the opening minutes of the second OT — two from Green, and one from Matej Kavas after Southern Utah was called for flopping.
Down 73-72, Mack threw his 11th assist of the game to a cutting Green, who gave NU the lead. Cross blocked a shot and sent NU in transition, where Burke was fouled at the rim and knocked in two free throws for a 76-73 lead with 90 seconds left.
Leading 78-77, Mack was forced to take a long 3-pointer at the end of the shot clock, which bounced out of bounds giving SUU another chance to win at the buzzer.
This time, they took advantage.
Cameron Oluyitan hit a jumper from the baseline with 3.5 seconds left to give SUU the lead with 3.5 seconds left. Mack raced down the court, but a floater fell off the rim, and the Huskers lost their second straight.
