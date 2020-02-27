LINCOLN — Nebraska lost its 13th straight game 75-54 to Ohio State on Thursday night in an apathetic, lethargic effort at home.
The Buckeyes — in the thick of trying to solidify a NCAA Tournament bid — played like a team in a meat locker, punching what could find hanging from the ceiling, beating up a helpless opponent in preparation for a real challenge in March. Chris Holtmann’s team shot 40% from the floor, turned Nebraska over 12 times and blocked 9 shots.
Nebraska (7-21) played like a team worn and tired, un-moved to run an offense and too beaten down stop a losing streak that now spans 51 days. The Huskers missed 19 layups, shot 36% from the floor and made a season-low three 3-pointers. Dachon Burke scored a team-high 13 with three rebounds. Cam Mack added 12 points with three assists. NU missed 9 of its first 13 shots, while Ohio State took a 14-point lead within the first 10 minutes, and the Huskers never got much closer.
Nebraska entered the game third in the Big Ten with 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, but didn’t make a triple for the first 30 minutes. NU would end up 3 of 15 from behind the arc.
Ohio State (19-9) made 9 of its first 11 shots, including four 3-pointers, three of which came from Duane Washington Jr.. An EJ Liddell layup put the Buckeyes up 28-14, the 13th straight game Nebraska’s fallen behind by 14 or more.
Chris Holtmann’s team then missed 10 straight shots and hit a scoring drought of more than four minutes, but Nebraska gained zero ground. The Buckeyes played high, took away any pick and roll game with Mack and any big. A score inside from CJ Walker put OSU up 32-18, then three more makes in a row put the deficit to 21 at 39-18.
A 7-0 run forced a Holtmann timeout, the Huskers getting scores inside from Burke and Mack.
But OSU led by 16 at the break anyway.
The bumped that up to 21 again within the first six minutes of the second half, two Luther Muhammad buckets in a row causing Hoiberg to take his second exasperated timeout of the game, down 51-34. Boos rang out as fans headed for the exits.
The rest of the half was forgettable, most of the arena clearing out, those who stayed voicing opinions about officiating and groaning at missed layups, of which Nebraska missed 20.
During a media timeout, fans voted via text for the song of the game.
It was, appropriately, “Hurts So Good” by John Mellencamp.
