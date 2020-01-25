PISCATAWAY, N.J. — An 18-2 surge from Nebraska late in the second half erased a 14-point deficit and nearly upset No. 24 Rutgers, but Geo Baker made a final-second 3-pointer to help the Scarlet Knights stay undefeated at home with a 75-72 win.
Cam Mack scored a team-high 19 points on just seven field goal attempts. Thorir Thorbjarnarson made five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points and 8 rebounds.
Nebraska trailed 55-41 with 15 minutes left, but caught fire midway through the half and stunned a sold-out RAC on the road. During the stretch, Nebraska made six of seven shots, forced four Rutgers turnovers and had five different scorers.
Rutgers tied the game at 72 with 1:59 remaining on a pair of 3-pointers, then had a shot to win it in the final 30 seconds.
Out of a timeout, Geo Baker missed a fade-away 3-pointer, but got another chance and drilled a step back over Jervay Green to give Rutgers the win.
Baker finished with six points.
Nebraska’s now lost five straight games, and drops to 7-13 on the year.
The Huskers took a 9-2 lead in the opening minutes while Rutgers missed five straight shots. Thorbjarnarson canned two deep 3-pointers to get the Huskers started.
Cam Mack picked up his second foul with 16:07 left and took a seat on the bench. Rutgers responded with an 11-2 run and took a 30-23 lead after making five straight shots, an alley-oop to Myles Johnson sending a frenzy through the sold-out RAC and forcing a Fred Hoiberg timeout.
Without Mack, Nebraska managed behind Dachon Burke and Haanif Cheatham running the point. Burke scored on leak out in translation, then Cheatham made two free throws for eight straight NU points and a 31-30 lead.
Mack entered the game with 7:17 left and Rutgers’ original game plan kicked in. They doubled Mack on screens up top, forcing the Big Ten’s leader in assists to cough up the rock. Rutgers forced eight turnovers in the first half, four in the final five minutes, and made their final three shots to take a 38-33 lead into halftime.
Rutgers came out and took control back with a 13-2 run to take a 51-38 lead that forced a Hoiberg timeout. It is the second straight game opponents have out-scored NU by double digits in the opening minutes. Wisconsin started the second half on a 20-4 run.
The lead would grow to as many as 14. A juke in the lane and score from Cross, then Thorbjarnarson’s fifth 3-pointer closed it to 11. But Nebraska fell into a habit of trying to beat Rutgers — the heaviest, tallest team in the Big Ten — inside. They failed. Myles Johnson blocked two shots in two straight possessions, then scored with an and-1 to get that lead up to 14.
Out of the under 12 timeout, Nebraska caught fire. Jervay Green hit a 3-pointer from the wing, then scored in translation. Mack made two free throws, then buried a 3-pointer from the wing, then made a floater over half the Rutgers starters, and by the next timeout, Nebraska was down 62-61.
After playing very little in the first half, Mack scored 11 in the second with 3 assists.
Green stole the ball on one end, euro-stepped around Johnson and scored for a 65-62 Husker lead in what was a 16-2 run. Pikiell called a timeout.
Thor scored inside then Mack buried a 3-pointer, just as the RAC started to surge, and Pikiell called another, NU up 70-65.
The Scarlet Knights finally bowed up with back-to-back 3-pointers from Geo Baker and Yeboah to tie the game at 72 with 1:59 left.
Easley poked the ball away from Baker to give Nebraska the ball with less than a minute left. Easley then missed an open 3-pointer in the corner, which Rutgers gathered, then called a timeout with 30 seconds left, leading to Baker's dagger.
Meet the 2019-20 Nebraska men's basketball team
Akol Arop
Dalano Banton
Dachon Burke
Haanif Cheatham
Kevin Cross
Samari Curtis
Charlie Easley
Jervay Green
Matej Kavas
Cam Mack
Yvan Ouedraogo
Jace Piatkowski
Bret Porter
Shamiel Stevenson
Thorir Thorbjarnarson
Derrick Walker
Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.
The Scott Frost saga would prove to be one of the most remarkable sports stories in many years in Nebraska, an epic tale playing out over 79 days in Orlando, Lincoln and other locales from Pennsylvania to California. This six-part series — written by Henry Cordes and illustrated by Matt Hane…
How stocked is Nebraska at each position? Reference our scholarship distribution chart for the Husker football team indicating how many players hold scholarships at each position, arranged by their year in school.
In a historic series, The World-Herald honors Nebraska's all-time greatest athletes. The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the pas…
Big Red Today emails
Daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.