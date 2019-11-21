Nebraska basketball will join an old rival and a former assistant in the field for the 2020 Myrtle Beach Invitational.

The eight-team tournament will be held on the campus of Coastal Carolina and take place Nov. 19, 20 and 22, 2020. The other teams in the field are Charlotte, Dayton, Loyola-Chicago, Missouri, Penn, Pittsburgh and Utah State.

A bracket for the tournament will be released at a later date.

Four of the eight teams in the field reached the postseason last season. That includes Utah State, which is currently ranked No. 15 in the country. The Aggies are coached by former Nebraska assistant Craig Smith, who was a part of Tim Miles's staff from 2012-14.

NU could also rekindle its rivalry with former Big Eight member Missouri, which it first played in 1908. The two teams have faced each other 219 times but not since Nebraska joined the Big Ten.

Jordy Tshimanga, who played at Nebraska from 2016-18, would be a senior on Dayton's team next season.

Meet the 2019-20 Nebraska men's basketball team

