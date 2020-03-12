INDIANAPOLIS — Nebraska basketball coach Fred Hoiberg, who was taken to the hospital Wednesday night in the final minutes of the Huskers' loss to Indiana, said in a statement on Thursday morning that he'd never do anything that would put his team, family or anyone else in harm's way.
In the statement put out on Twitter, Hoiberg said he was feeling under the weather on Wednesday, and felt the right thing to do was get checked by a tournament doctor prior to the game.
"Once that medical official cleared me, I made a decision to coach my team," Hoiberg's statement read. "I would like to thank event staff for their care and professionalism. Also, thank you to everyone who has reached out for your support."
By the second half of the game, the Big Ten Network was talking openly about Hoiberg's illness, and Hoiberg was seen noticeably under the weather on the bench. Then, before the end of the game, he left the bench and was taken to a nearby hospital emergency room. One security officer, asked to clear a hallway for a "sick coach" suggested "this tournament is finished."
The Nebraska basketball team was quarantined in the locker room for about 85 minutes after their first-round loss in the Big Ten tournament to Indiana.
On Wednesday, in fear of spreading COVID-19, the NCAA decided to keep fans away from the upcoming men's basketball tournament, the NBA suspended the rest of its season and the CDC labeled the spread of the coronavirus as a pandemic. Hoiberg was released from the hospital around midnight with influenza A, and taken back to the team hotel.
"This is a scary time for all of us," Hoiberg said. "Let's offer thoughts and prayers directly to those affected with coronavirus."
Fred Hoiberg received a scholarship offer from Tom Osborne and the Huskers, but instead chose to play basketball at Iowa State. He finished his career with 1,993 points, third most in program history. Hoiberg was also named the 1992 Big Eight freshman of the year and earned first team All-Big Eight honors as a senior.
Fred Hoiberg retired from the NBA on April 17, 2006, and joined the Timberwolves' front office. He underwent successful heart surgery on June 28, 2005 to correct an enlarged aortic root and did not play during the 2005-06 campaign.
Minnesota Timberwolves assistant general manager Fred Hoiberg shows a teddy bear at the 2008 NBA draft lottery. Hoiberg received the teddy bear from 12-year-old Matthew Gamber. Gamber — who was born with a growth around his heart and underwent a liver transplant when he was six months old — loaned Hoiberg the teddy bear that has accompanied him to the hospital for more than 100 surgical procedures in his short life. "He has always brought us a lot of luck when he's in the building," Hoiberg said of Gamber, who attended three victories over Phoenix and one over Utah the past two seasons. "Hopefully, he can help us out with this lucky bear."
Fred Hoiberg led Iowa State to a 23-11 mark in 2011 and helped the Cyclones return to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2005. The season also included the team's first ranking in the AP Top 25 poll since 2005. Hoiberg was named 2012 Big 12 co-coach of the year after winning nine more games during the 2012 conference season than in 2011, the largest season-to-season improvement in Big 12 history.
Fred Hoiberg and the Cyclones reached the NCAA tournament for the third straight season in 2014. ISU, the No. 3 seed in the East Region, reached the Sweet 16 before losing to eventual national champion UConn.
The Chicago Bulls introduced Fred Hoiberg as head coach on June 2, 2015. Hoiberg, who received a 5-year contract worth $25 million, and the Bulls missed the playoffs for the first time in eight years in his first season with a 42-40 mark.
Former Creighton standout Doug McDermott talks to Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg during a preseason game in 2016. McDermott played for Hoiberg for part of two seasons, averaging 9.7 points per game while shooting 41 percent from behind the arc.
Fred Hoiberg played 10 seasons in the NBA, including two with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Hoiberg averaged 5.4 points per game and 2.7 rebounds per game during his career.
Fred Hoiberg is introduced as Iowa State's new head basketball coach on April 27, 2010, replacing Greg McDermott, who left ISU to take the head coaching position at Creighton.
Iowa State coach Fred Hoiberg, left, greets Creighton coach Greg McDermott before a game on Nov. 21, 2010. Hoiberg and the Cyclones finished 16-16 in his first season in Ames.
Fred Hoiberg led the Cyclones back to the NCAA tournament in 2013, finishing with a 23-12 record. Iowa State defeated Notre Dame 76-58 in the first round before losing to Ohio State 78-75.
Fred Hoiberg became the fastest coach in Iowa State history to notch 100 wins (148 games) on December 31, 2014, when Iowa State defeated Mississippi Valley State 83-33.
Fred Hoiberg holds the 2014 Big 12 tournament trophy after leading Iowa State to its first Big 12 conference tournament championship since 2000.
Fred Hoiberg cuts down the net with his sons Sam and Charlie after defeating Kansas 70-66 to win the 2015 Big 12 tournament.
Fred Hoiberg and ISU entered the 2015 NCAA tournament as the No. 3 seed in the South Regional, but lost to No. 14 seed UAB 60-59.
Fred Hoiberg led the Bulls back to the playoffs in his second season, but Chicago lost to the Boston Celtics in the first round after taking a 2–0 lead in the series.
On Dec. 3, 2018, Fred Hoiberg was dismissed by the Bulls after a 5-19 start to the season, his fourth year with Chicago.
Fred Hoiberg was officially introduced as the next Nebraska basketball coach in April 2019.
Nov. 5: UC Riverside 66, NU 47
Nov. 9: Southern Utah 79, NU 78 (2OT)
Nov. 15: NU 90, South Dakota State 73
Nov. 22: NU 93, Southern 86 (OT) Cayman Islands Classic
» Nov. 25: NU 82, Washington State 71
» Nov. 26: George Mason 85, NU 66
» Nov. 27: NU 74, South Florida 67 Big Ten/ACC Challenge
» Dec. 4: Georgia Tech 73, NU 56
Dec. 7: Creighton 95, NU 76
Dec. 13: Indiana 96, NU 90 (OT)
Dec. 15: NU 70, Purdue 56
Dec. 21: North Dakota 75, NU 74
Dec. 29: NU 73, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 52
Jan. 3: Rutgers 79, NU 62
Jan. 7: NU 76, Iowa 70
Jan. 11: Northwestern 62, NU 57
Jan. 14: Ohio State 80, NU 68
Jan. 18: Indiana 82, NU 74
Jan. 21: Wisconsin 82, NU 68
Jan. 25: Rutgers 75, NU 72
Jan. 28: Michigan 79, NU 68
Feb. 1: Penn State 76, NU 64
Feb. 8: Iowa 96, NU 72
Feb. 11: Maryland 72, NU 70
Feb. 15: Wisconsin 81, NU 64
Feb. 20: Michigan State 86, NU 65
Feb. 24: Illinois 71, NU 59
Feb. 27: Ohio Sate 75, NU 54
March 1: Northwestern 81, NU 76 (OT)
March 5: Michigan 82, NU 58
March 8: Minnesota 107, NU 75 Big Ten tournament
» March 11: Indiana, 7:15 p.m. (BTN)
