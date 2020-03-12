Fred Hoiberg

INDIANAPOLIS — Nebraska basketball coach Fred Hoiberg, who was taken to the hospital Wednesday night in the final minutes of the Huskers' loss to Indiana, said in a statement on Thursday morning that he'd never do anything that would put his team, family or anyone else in harm's way. 

In the statement put out on Twitter, Hoiberg said he was feeling under the weather on Wednesday, and felt the right thing to do was get checked by a tournament doctor prior to the game. 

"Once that medical official cleared me, I made a decision to coach my team," Hoiberg's statement read. "I would like to thank event staff for their care and professionalism. Also, thank you to everyone who has reached out for your support." 

By the second half of the game, the Big Ten Network was talking openly about Hoiberg's illness, and Hoiberg was seen noticeably under the weather on the bench. Then, before the end of the game, he left the bench and was taken to a nearby hospital emergency room. One security officer, asked to clear a hallway for a "sick coach" suggested "this tournament is finished." 

The Nebraska basketball team was quarantined in the locker room for about 85 minutes after their first-round loss in the Big Ten tournament to Indiana.

On Wednesday, in fear of spreading COVID-19, the NCAA decided to keep fans away from the upcoming men's basketball tournament, the NBA suspended the rest of its season and the CDC labeled the spread of the coronavirus as a pandemic. Hoiberg was released from the hospital around midnight with influenza A, and taken back to the team hotel. 

"This is a scary time for all of us," Hoiberg said. "Let's offer thoughts and prayers directly to those affected with coronavirus." 

