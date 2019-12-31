Nebraska basketball landed a commitment from 2020 forward Lat Mayen on New Year’s Eve.

The 6-foot-9 forward, originally from Australia, currently plays at Chipola College, where he ended up after one season at TCU. He’s averaging 9 points per game this season, 8.1 rebounds and 3 assists. He’s made 40% of his 3-point attempts.

At TCU, he appeared in 17 games averaging 8 minutes. His season was cut short due to injury.

Mayen joins a 2020 recruiting class that includes Western Nebraska Community College guard Teddy Allen.

