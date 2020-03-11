INDIANAPOLIS — The Big Ten men’s basketball tournament — which tips off at 5 p.m. Wednesday — will go along as normally scheduled, the league announced Wednesday, but media availability will be moved from the locker room to a larger designated area as part of coronavirus precautions.
Spectators will be allowed into Bankers Life Fieldhouse, where Nebraska plays Indiana around 7:30 p.m.
The Big Ten joined a handful of other conferences changing procedure in the wake of in the virus' spread throughout the country. But the change is not as drastic as other conferences, including the Big West and the Mid-American Conference, which are barring fans from the arenas. The Big East is also restricting postgame locker room access to media.
The announcement from the Big Ten comes as the sports world begins to decide on how to proceed while the virus spreads.
The Nebraska boys state basketball tournament in Lincoln will still be held this week, but only immediate family will be allowed to watch in-person. The Nebraska School Activities Association accepted the Lincoln and Lancaster County Health Department's recommendation Wednesday to restrict access.
In a statement Tuesday, the NCAA said decisions for the men’s basketball tournament beginning next week have not been made. Roger Dixon, president of the Metropolitan Convention and Entertainment Authority, said as of Wednesday the plan for first- and-second round games at CHI Health Center remain on track.
"The NCAA continues to assess how COVID-19 impacts the conduct of our tournaments and events," an NCAA spokesperson said in a press release Tuesday. "We are consulting with public health officials and our COVID-19 advisory panel, who are leading experts in epidemiology and public health, and will make decisions in the coming days."
Nov. 5: UC Riverside 66, NU 47
Nov. 9: Southern Utah 79, NU 78 (2OT)
Nov. 15: NU 90, South Dakota State 73
Nov. 22: NU 93, Southern 86 (OT) Cayman Islands Classic
» Nov. 25: NU 82, Washington State 71
» Nov. 26: George Mason 85, NU 66
» Nov. 27: NU 74, South Florida 67 Big Ten/ACC Challenge
» Dec. 4: Georgia Tech 73, NU 56
Dec. 7: Creighton 95, NU 76
Dec. 13: Indiana 96, NU 90 (OT)
Dec. 15: NU 70, Purdue 56
Dec. 21: North Dakota 75, NU 74
Dec. 29: NU 73, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 52
Jan. 3: Rutgers 79, NU 62
Jan. 7: NU 76, Iowa 70
Jan. 11: Northwestern 62, NU 57
Jan. 14: Ohio State 80, NU 68
Jan. 18: Indiana 82, NU 74
Jan. 21: Wisconsin 82, NU 68
Jan. 25: Rutgers 75, NU 72
Jan. 28: Michigan 79, NU 68
Feb. 1: Penn State 76, NU 64
Feb. 8: Iowa 96, NU 72
Feb. 11: Maryland 72, NU 70
Feb. 15: Wisconsin 81, NU 64
Feb. 20: Michigan State 86, NU 65
Feb. 24: Illinois 71, NU 59
Feb. 27: Ohio Sate 75, NU 54
March 1: Northwestern 81, NU 76 (OT)
March 5: Michigan 82, NU 58
March 8: Minnesota 107, NU 75 Big Ten tournament
» March 11: Indiana, 7:15 p.m. (BTN)
The Scott Frost saga would prove to be one of the most remarkable sports stories in many years in Nebraska, an epic tale playing out over 79 days in Orlando, Lincoln and other locales from Pennsylvania to California. This six-part series — written by Henry Cordes and illustrated by Matt Hane…
How stocked is Nebraska at each position? Reference our scholarship distribution chart for the Husker football team indicating how many players hold scholarships at each position, arranged by their year in school.
In a historic series, The World-Herald honors Nebraska's all-time greatest athletes. The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the pas…
Big Red Today emails
Daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Given how much is unknown, this is remarkably reckless. From the WP today, "In 1918, in Philadelphia, health officials ignored calls for social distancing and allowed a World War I victory parade to proceed. Within three days, all the hospital beds in the city were filled. Within a week, roughly 45,000 people were infected. Within six weeks, 12,000 were dead. The prospect of a repeat of that kind of mass manslaughter is frightening — especially when you consider that the 1918 influenza had a fatality rate of about 2.5 percent, compared to the 3.4 percent fatality rate for the coronavirus estimated by the World Health Organization."
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.